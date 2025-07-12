  • home icon
UFC Nashville: Stephen Thompson vs. Gabriel Bonfim: Live round-by-round updates

By Abhishek Nambiar
Published Jul 12, 2025 07:47 GMT
Stephen Thompson and Gabriel Bonfim square off. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Stephen Thompson and Gabriel Bonfim square off. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Stephen Thompson returns to action in the co-main event at UFC Nashville, looking to break a rough patch against rising welterweight Gabriel Bonfim.

At 42, 'Wonderboy' may no longer be the fleet-footed karate ace who once dazzled the division, but his timing and striking IQ remain sharp. He’s lost four of his last five, and his only win in that stretch came over Geoff Neal nearly four years ago.

Bonfim, meanwhile, is rising fast in the welterweight ranks. The Brazilian has already fought five times since earning his contract in 2022 through Dana White’s Contender Series. He’s 4-1 in the UFC and is coming off a slick second-round submission over Khaos Williams.

Bonfim will look to close the distance, press the pace, and test Thompson’s legs and timing. Thompson will need to rely on his footwork and clean counters to stay one step ahead.

Live coverage for UFC Nashville begins at 6 p.m. Eastern Time and 3 p.m. Pacific. The main card will start at 9 p.m. Eastern and 6 p.m. Pacific. You can watch it live on ESPN, ESPN Plus, and Disney Plus.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage of the Stephen Thompson vs. Gabriel Bonfim clash:

Round 1

