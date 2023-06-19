UFC Nashville tickets: When and where will passes for Cory Sandhagen taking on Umar Nurmagomedov be available?

Cory Sandhagen last stepped inside the octagon to face surging power-puncher Marlon 'Chito' Vera back in March. 'The Sandman' outworked his opponent, earning a convincing win at UFC San Antonio. He is now set to return on August 5.

His scheduled opponent is the latest undefeated sensation from the feared Nurmagomedov clan. Umar Nurmagomedov will put his unbeaten 16-0 record on the line against 'The Sandman' at UFC Nashville in Tennessee. A win could propel him into title contention. But, when and where will tickets be sold?

Bridgestone Arena @BrdgstoneArena BREAKING NEWS:



🎟Tickets on sale Friday, June 23 at 10AM BREAKING NEWS: @ufc is headed back to Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, August 5. Don't miss the main event of UFC Fight Night in Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov🎟Tickets on sale Friday, June 23 at 10AM 🚨BREAKING NEWS: @ufc is headed back to Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, August 5. Don't miss the main event of UFC Fight Night in Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov🎟Tickets on sale Friday, June 23 at 10AM https://t.co/5kezyft7jw

UFC Nashville ticket presales will begin this Wednesday, June 21. Specifically, tickets will be up for presale at 10:00 AM CDT (11:00 AM ET) on the specified date. However, ticket sales open to the general public, alongside platinum seat ticket sales, will begin at 10:00 AM CDT (11:00 AM ET) on Friday, June 23.

Furthermore, the sales will be made via Ticketmaster. Thus far, the headliner featuring Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov is the only fight announced for the UFC Nashville card. As previously mentioned, the matchup has title implications for both competitors, especially 'Young Eagle,'

Fans await the bout with anticipation as anyone with the surname 'Nurmagomedov' will draw attention due to ties with legendary undefeated lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov, whether familial or coincidental.

What is the UFC bantamweight title picture looking like?

Bantamweight superstar Sean O'Malley is scheduled to face reigning divisional kingpin Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 on August 19. While the promotion is eager to see if 'Sugar' can realize his destiny as a PPV draw by dethroning 'Funk Master', Sterling will be as tough as it gets.

UFC @ufc



Get your ufc.ac/3J7yL2U



Aug 19 | @TDGarden | Use Code: UFCSOCIAL We already KNOW this will be one for the books...Get your #UFC292 Social Pre-Sale tickets NOWAug 19 | @TDGarden | Use Code: UFCSOCIAL We already KNOW this will be one for the books...📚Get your #UFC292 Social Pre-Sale tickets NOW ➡️ ufc.ac/3J7yL2U Aug 19 | @TDGarden | Use Code: UFCSOCIAL https://t.co/JDObIOikPf

In fact, Sterling recently spoke about his goals post-UFC 292. After recently defeating Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo, 'Funk Master' parroted his foe's plans by announcing his intention to move up in weight to ply his trade at featherweight due to the strain of the weight cut at bantamweight.

Meanwhile, former champion Henry Cejudo has been trying to coax top contender Merab Dvalishvili into a bout, but rumors indicate that he may be matched up with Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC 292.

Poll : 0 votes