Colby Covington reacts to "felon" Jorge Masvidal saying Donald Trump will support him at UFC 272

(L to R) Colby Covington, Donald Trump and Jorge Masvidal via Instagram @colbycovmma, @realdonaldtrump and @gamebredfighter
(L to R) Colby Covington, Donald Trump and Jorge Masvidal via Instagram @colbycovmma, @realdonaldtrump and @gamebredfighter
Sayan Nag
ANALYST
Modified Jan 22, 2022 05:44 PM IST
News

Colby Covington is scheduled to face Jorge Masvidal in a highly anticipated grudge match at UFC 272 in March. Masvidal recently claimed that former US President Donald Trump will be rooting for him in the upcoming bout against 'Chaos'.

Covington was asked for his thoughts on Masvidal's claims during a recent appearance on the UFC 270 live weigh-ins. Colby doubted if Masvidal was even allowed to vote for Trump, since he was a "felon". 'Chaos' said:

"My reaction is, I'm still team captain you know? I'm still Jorge Masvidal's daddy and he's just following in the footsteps of his daddy, you know. He wants to be just like me so much, that he wants to do everything that I do. But let's be honest, did Jorge even vote for Donald Trump? 'Cause I know I did. I'd love for the voters out there to go look it up and see if Jorge actually voted for Trump you know. I don't know if they let felons vote for... It's good we got a felon on the Republican side because there's so many felons and criminals among the liberal side. So, let's be honest, did he actually vote for Trump? Someone look that up."

Watch Colby Covington's appearance at the UFC 270 weigh-ins below:

Colby Covington is a Donald Trump supporter

Colby Covington faced Tyron Woodley at UFC Fight Night 178 in September 2020. Covington scored a fifth-round TKO win over Woodley and extended his support to Donald Trump in the post-fight interview. Wrapped in an American flag, 'Chaos' said:

"Ladies and gentlemen, the silent majority is ready to make some noise. If you thought that was a beating, wait until November 3rd when Donald Trump gets his hands on Sleepy Joe. That’s going to be a landslide.”

Catch Colby Covington's post-fight interview below:

Colby Covington post fight interview. https://t.co/foEUWHWPrY

Covington also received a congratulatory call from Trump where he claimed to be a fan of the 33 year old. Trump said:

“I’m proud of you man, I’m a big fan and I’m proud of you. You’re tough, you have the right spirits. So now go win the next one, and just keep it for a long time, right? Just keep that championship for a long time. But you are something... I appreciated the shout-out tonight, too. I’m your fan, you’re my fan. Two of a kind, two of a kind.”

Catch Donald Trump's call to Covington below:

Also ReadArticle Continues below

President Trump called @ColbyCovMMA during the #UFCVegas11 post show 📱 https://t.co/FJsUMQV8Xk

Watch: Who will win the biggest fight of 2022?

Edited by John Cunningham
