What is Legionfarm NFT, the latest gaming metaverse that Khabib Nurmagomedov is a part of?

Khabib Nurmagomedov has teamed up with Legionfarm NFT, a platform that elevates gaming and entertainment to another level.

Since officially retiring in 2020, Nurmagomedov has embarked on a new career, starting his own MMA promotion Eagle FC.

Now, 'The Eagle' has decided to take part in the gaming industry by joining Legionfarm, a company that allows gamers to play with professional gamers and even athletes.

Legionfarm NFT has recently tied up with Metaverse Games. For the right price, they will provide their customers with a whole new level of gaming experience on "a global scale."

The company also wants to monetize the exceptional skills of gamers by helping them turn their hobbies into real careers.

Moreover, Legionfarm NFT also seeks to become a major contributor in the gaming industry as it aims to create the largest number of monthly active jobs by the year 2023.

Khabib Nurmagomedov will be playing and hanging out with the gamers

Legionfarm NFT made the right choice of partnering with a world-renowned MMA legend like Khabib Nurmagomedov.

To successfully reach their target market, Legionfarm NFT will be launching a special event where gamers will get the chance to play and have a great time with the UFC legend.

Nurmagomedov himself announced on February 12, he will be looking forward to meeting and hanging out a bit with Legionfarm NFT supporters.

"Hi, I am Khabib Nurmagomedov and now, I'm in metaverse. My friends at Legionfarm allow gamers from all over the world to play video games with pros, creators and famous athletes. Now, I will meet with my fans inside the metaverse. You should come, we will fight against each other, have a clinic session and just hang out. This is a private club and to get into [it], you need to win or buy at least one NFT from the Legionfarm collection. The first event with my participation will take place on February 12. Slots are limited. Apply now. We have a very nice place here. I will send you location, see you in the metaverse."

Watch Nurmagomedov's full announcement below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Andrew