Khabib Nurmagomedov signs professional football contract with FC Legion Dynamo

Khabib Nurmagomedov is now a professional football player. The former UFC lightweight champion has signed a contract with third-tier Russian football club FC Legion Dynamo, reported RT Sport.

Khabib has signed his first professional football contract with FC Legion Dynamo. How well will he do as a footballer 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uhXX2C8ubf — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) August 13, 2021

FC Legion Dynamo, a club based in Nurmagomedov's hometown of Dagestan, was founded in 2015. Since the 2016-17 season, the club has consistently played in the third division of the Russian Football League.

FC Legion Dynamo's Instagram account posted a picture of Shamil Lakhiyalov (club president) with Nurmagomedov along with a caption that read:

"Our Legion is waiting for a great battle, for which we need great warriors. Getting ready to host the RPL team with Khabib Nurmagomedov." [Translated via Instagram]

The news of Nurmagomedov signing with FC Legion Dynamo surfaced back in June of this year when the club officially offered the UFC legend a contract.

Lakhiyalov had also uploaded a post to his Instagram, wherein he revealed that he will soon organize a meeting with Nurmagomedov and potentially sign 'The Eagle'.

Currently, FC Legion Dynamo are fourth in the table of Russia's third-tier league, as per Soccer Way. They have garnered 20 points in 12 matches and are trailing the league leaders by eight points.

Shamil Lakhiyalov reveals what made him offer Khabib Nurmagomedov a professional football contract

Khabib Nurmagomedov has never shied away from expressing his love for the beautiful game. The former UFC champion occasionally flaunts his football skills in videos uploaded to his Instagram, which gave Shamil Lakhiyalov the idea of signing Nurmagomedov to FC Legion Dynamo.

"I've had this idea (of signing Khabib Nurmagomedov) for a while. I took steps forward making it happen but couldn't get it done. Then after Khabib's Instagram post where he mentioned us and said he needs us to motivate him, I immediately thought of offering him a contract and that would motivate him to play his first pro game in his native republic, his hometown stadium Dynamo since Khabib is Dagestan's hero," Lakhiyalov told RT Sport MMA in June, 2021.

Watch Lakhiyalov's interview with RT Sport MMA below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov, whose favorite club is Real Madrid, could very well step on the football field after a picture-perfect MMA career. The 32-year-old had retired from MMA in October last year after defending his belt against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

