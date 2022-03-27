"A bad a** career worthy of a documentary" - Dana White congratulates Michael Bisping on his life story

Dana White took to Twitter to congratulate former middleweight champion Michael Bisping on his incredible career following the recent release of the Englishman's documentary film.

White shared a trailer of the documentary on his Twitter handle, captioning the post:

"congrats @bisping on a bad a** career worthy of a documentary. U deserve it all my brother."

Bisping responded to White on Twitter, thanking the UFC president for his kind words.

The film documents Bisping's career in the UFC and how he fought through adversity to capture the world title. It currently sits at the top spot on the iTunes Movie Rentals Chart in the UK. 'The Count' recently took to Twitter to celebrate the success of the documentary, thanking fans for showing their love and support.

At UFC 199 back in 2016, Bisping became the first-ever British fighter to win a UFC title when he knocked out Luke Rockhold in the first round of their championship clash. To date, no other British fighter has been able to win a world title in the promotion.

His feat is considered even more impressive because during his fight with Vitor Belfort in 2013, Bisping suffered retinal detachment in his right eye which led to a complete loss of vision. Since then, he has essentially competed with one eye and went on to win the world title.

Michael Bisping feels people choosing MMA as a profession are "out of their minds"

Michael Bisping officially retired from MMA in May 2018 after suffering back-to-back losses to Georges St-Pierre and Kelvin Gastelum. He currently works as a color commentator for the UFC. Now that he isn't a fighter anymore, 'The Count' recently said he thinks people are "out of their minds" to compete in a sport like MMA.

Bisping finds it hard to fathom that he once chose to fight for a living. In an interview with the BBC, he said:

"I sit cageside now, commentating on fights, and see what these guys do to each other, and I think they're out of their mind and I used to [do] this. It's crazy."

Bisping has stayed busy since hanging up the gloves. He has a hugely successful podcast, released a critically acclaimed biography and even runs a YouTube channel where he discusses trending MMA news and fight announcements.

