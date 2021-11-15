UFC reportedly targeting Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns in January 2022

The UFC is reportedly looking to book a fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns. The fight is being targeted for January 2022.

According to Frontkick.online, talks are underway for a fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns. The fight isn’t a done deal as of yet, but it’s likely to be booked for January 2022. A tweet posted by Frontkick.online read as follows:

“Talks are in fact ongoing for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns, according to sources. Not done, but likely to get booked. The plan seems to be January rather than December but again, nothing signed or set in stone as of now. Developing ...”

Furthermore, Chisanga Malata of SunSport confirmed that a welterweight matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns is being targeted. Malata suggested that this matchup is likely to have major title implications in the UFC welterweight division.

“FIGHT NEWS…A welterweight showdown between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns is in the works. Huge, huge fight for both men and one that could have serious implications for Kamaru Usman’s next title defence. Shoutout to @FrontkickOnline for first reporting the news.”

Gilbert Burns came up short in his bid to dethrone UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman earlier this year. ‘Durinho’ lost to Usman via third-round TKO at UFC 258 in February. Regardless, Burns returned to the win column by defeating Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision at UFC 264 in July.

Presently, Gilbert Burns is ranked No. 2 in the UFC welterweight division. Even if he were to beat the No. 10-ranked Khamzat Chimaev, Burns would possibly need another win or two before receiving another title shot.

However, the belief is that if Khamzat Chimaev beats Gilbert Burns, Chimaev will surely be awarded the next title shot.

Khamzat Chimaev has his sights set on UFC gold whilst also pursuing a fight against MMA megastar Nate Diaz

Khamzat Chimaev is on the cusp of a shot at the UFC welterweight title that’s currently held by pound-for-pound great Kamaru Usman. However, that hasn’t stopped Chimaev from calling out several other high-profile fighters, including the likes of Jorge Masvidal.

Furthermore, ‘The Chechen Wolf’ has notably been lobbying for a fight against MMA megastar and UFC icon Nate Diaz. Chimaev has taken multiple jibes at the younger Diaz brother over the past few days.

A fight against the unranked Nate Diaz would take Khamzat Chimaev away from the title picture for the time being. Diaz has been hinting at fighting in December.

UFC president Dana White has previously revealed that the organization was interested in booking a Chimaev-Diaz fight. Nate Diaz’s next fight will be the last on his current UFC contract.

Considering the aforementioned variables at play, the upcoming weeks will be crucial in unraveling which fight Khamzat Chimaev competes in next.

Edited by Josh Evanoff