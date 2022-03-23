"A star is born"- Teddy Atlas talks about seeing an imprint of Tyson Fury while watching Tom Aspinall fight at UFC London

Teddy Atlas recently broke down Tom Aspinall's decisive win over Alexander Volkov at the recently concluded UFC London event. While discussing his star power, Atlas suggested that Aspinall working on his striking skills with Tyson Fury was evident in the fight against Volkov.

While in conversation with Ken Rideout on THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas podcast, Atlas admitted that Aspinall did well for himself as far as gaining the respect of the fans and Dana White is concerned, saying:

"Maybe a star is born. Not quite to that level because of all the other factors and elements that I already went over that are attached to a Paddy 'The Baddy' [Pimblett] with charisma, the it factor, all of that stuff. But he did himself well. He really made a hit and got people's, he got my attention, but he got Dana White's attention. He got the audience's attention of what he didn't already have."

Atlas also commented on the efficacy of Aspinall's training sessions with WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury. He admitted that the rising English star exhibited signs of being a truly skilled professional boxer, adding:

"It showed. Whatever, I'm not there to see it, but I don't have to be. Being around Tyson Fury and whatever that work really is, whatever the the true amount of work, I don't know, that he does with Fury in his camp, it showed."

Watch the latest episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas podcast below:

Tom Aspinall moved to No.6 in the heavyweight rankings after his win at UFC London

Tom Aspinall's most recent triumph against Alexander Volkov earned him the No.6 spot in the UFC heavyweight rankings. The 28-year-old, who was previously ranked No.11, commemorated the occasion by posting about the same on social media.

Many believed that Volkov would be a real challenge for Aspinall, considering the Russian's experience and skills. The Englishman secured a stunning first-round submission victory over 'Drago' after dominating every exchange between the heavyweight duo. He called out No.3-ranked Tai Tuivasa soon after his victory.

The win improved his UFC record to 5-0, making him the fastest fighter to claim five wins in the promotion.

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by C. Naik