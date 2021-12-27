"He must have been off in la la land" - Adrian Yanez calls for repercussions for judge who scored 30-27 in favor of Davey Grant

Adrian Yanez faced Davey Grant in a bantamweight clash at UFC Vegas 43. Yanez walked away with a split decision despite one of the judges dissenting by a huge margin.

While judges Eric Colon and Junichiro Kamijo scored the bout 29-28 in favor of Yanez, judge Tony Weeks scored it 30-27 for Grant. Adrian Yanez is still upset about the way scorecards read in his win against Davey Grant.

According to Yanez, Weeks must have been texting or daydreaming while scoring the contest. The bantamweight fighter believes his win against Grant is marked with as asterisk due to the split decision verdict. He also believes that judges should be penalized for scoring mishaps.

Adrian Yanez said in a recent interview with Sherdog:

"Oh, man. He must have been texting, he must have been off in la la land or whatever cause man, that... Kind of going back I was trying to be super biased and like rewatching the fight but I still don't see how all three rounds he gave it to Davey Grant. I don't see how he did that, I don't know. And the fact that he is a boxing judge as well, like that made me really question a lot of things. So yeah, I thought that was a terrible terrible card but the fact that I still got the win is good. But also it's still kind of little asteriks on that win because it's a split decision."

Watch Adrian Yanez's interview with Sherdog below:

Adrian Yanez on his fight against Davey Grant

Adrian Yanez and Davey Grant went toe-to-toe against each other for three rounds. While Yanez acknowledged getting hit, he couldn't fathom judge Tony Weeks' card reading 30-27 for Grant. Yanez told Daniel Cormier in his post-fight octagon interview at UFC Vegas 43:

"You know, he hit me with a couple of times like, he got really close. He made my ear, you know, bubble up and everything, so – I’m not a wrestler, but he made my ear bubble up. I just knew I had to stay composed because anytime you get out of character with Davey Grant, you get put to sleep. But I’m also kind of weary on the judges, you know, 30-27 for Davey Grant? I don’t know what’s going on."

Watch Adrian Yanez's interview with DC below:

