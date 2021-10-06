"Wherever the fight goes, he's a beast" - Al Iaquinta previews the Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier title fight

Al Iaquinta has weighed in on the upcoming lightweight title fight between Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira.

'Raging Al' recently made an appearance on Submission Radio. He shared his thoughts on the next fight for the lightweight throne.

"Dustin [Poirier] is a very very tough fight for him [Charles Oliveira], but I think the only knock on Oliveira in the past was kind of like his mentality. He missed weight, he'd kind of go 'balls out' in the first round, he'd lock up a submission, if he got it, he would win quick but if he didn't, he'd kind of break. He pushed through that [in his] fight with [Michael Chandler]. He definitely pushed through that and the first round wasn't looking very great for him and I feel like, in the past, he might have kind of wilted away."

Iaquinta then went on to praise Oliveira for his skills. The former title challenger believes 'Do Bronx' has the potential to reign over the 155-pound division for a long time.

"His jiu-jitsu is sick, his stand-up is sick, wrestling... I mean, I don't really know but wherever the fight goes, he's a beast. I mean, he locks up submissions from anywhere. His stand-up's been getting good, he fricking knocked out Chandler... So he definitely has the potential to be a long reigning champ."

Catch Al iaquinta's appearance on Submission Radio below:

Al Iaquinta is currently going through a rough patch in the UFC. The 34-year-old lost three out of his last four fights in the promotion.

Having not fought since October 2019, 'Raging Al' is set to return to the octagon against Bobby Green at UFC 268 on November 6.

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier will headline UFC 269

MMA journalist Brett Okamoto reported that the title fight between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier will take place on December 11 at UFC 269. Both fighters later confirmed that the deal was done for this year's final pay-per-view.

Also Read

Two more title fights will take place on the card. Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo will meet for a flyweight trilogy bout. Meanwhile, Amanda Nunes will defend her women's bantamweight title against Julianna Pena.

Read why Tyson Fury threatened to change his brother Tommy's last name here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard