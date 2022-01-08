"This guy just doesn't get tired" - Alexander Gustafsson on why Khamzat Chimaev is different from other fighters

Alexander Gustafsson has trained with Khamzat Chimaev on multiple occasions. He believes there's one thing that sets 'Borz' apart from most professional fighters competing in the UFC. According to Gustafsson, Chimaev stands out because of his sheer dedication to the sport and the hard work he's willing to put into training in order to succeed.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Gustafsson explained what makes Chimaev stand out from other fighters. Chimaev apparently out-trains everyone in the Stockholm MMA gym. Gustafsson claims he's never seen a man who could match the Russian-born Swedish fighter's stamina:

"I met a lot of MMA athletes and fighters and all that, and he [Chimaev] stands out for sure, because of his dedication. Because of how he out-trains everybody. There's nobody that trains like him, nobody. I haven't seen it and I have been around the world seeing fighters train and having their camps and training for a fight. This guy just doesn't get tired. He doesn't feel any pain, just goes through it," Gustafsson said.

Khamzat Chimaev could be one win away from fighting for the welterweight title

Khamzat Chimaev is quickly making his way to the top of the UFC welterweight division. 'Borz' is 4-0 in the UFC and has finished all four of his opponents in those fights. Looking to fight for the title by the end of this year, Chimaev must first put away a top-five or top-10 ranked contender for that to happen.

The undefeated fighter has set his sights on former title challenger Gilbert Burns as the pair have seemingly agreed to scrap in April this year. Burns is currently the No.2-ranked contender in the UFC welterweight division and is coming off a dominant win over Stephen Thompson.

Burns will definitely be a much tougher fight for Chimaev compared to his past opponents. If 'Borz' can get his hand raised this time, he is likely to secure a title shot against Kamaru Usman down the line.

