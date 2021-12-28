Watch: Alexander Volkanovski displays insane cardiovascular strength in high-intensity stair workout

Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski recently displayed his excellent cardio in a high-intensity stair workout. ‘The Great’ can be seen running up and down different sets of stairs at a stadium as part of his cardio workout routine.

In a video posted to his official YouTube channel, Alexander Volkanovski let fans in on the stair workout that contributes to his cardio. The 33-year-old amazingly beat the previous record time he’d set in the workout session and completed the stair workout in about 1.51 minutes.

Watch Alexander Volkanovski show off his insane cardio in his grueling stair workout in the video below:

Alexander Volkanovski won the title by defeating Max Holloway via unanimous decision at UFC 245 in December 2019. He then defended it in a rematch against Holloway, beating him via split decision at UFC 251 in July 2020.

The Australian MMA stalwart’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision win against Brian Ortega at UFC 266 in September of this year. The fight marked Volkanovski’s second successful UFC featherweight title defense.

Coach Eugene Bareman on Alexander Volkanovski potentially moving up to lightweight

Following Alexander Volkanovski’s victory at UFC 266 this September, the former’s coach Eugene Bareman had words of high praise for his pupil.

Eugene Bareman spoke to Submission Radio and explained that Volkanovski – a longtime featherweight MMA fighter, who’s also competed at welterweight and lightweight – would do well in the UFC lightweight division. Bareman stated:

“He would give a lot of guys a lot of trouble in that division. Um, I mean if that ever happened then me and Joe [Lopez] would get together and the other coaches. And definitely that would have to be quite intricate plan I feel. There would have to be a lot of planning to go into that. I feel like the best route to take would be some specific matches on your way there. As much as it's great, sometimes you have enough pull to jump straight into a title fight. And there's advantages to that and there's also many advantages you can gain from slowly building yourself into that title fight and into that weight division.”

The consensus is that Alexander Volkanovski’s next fight will be a UFC featherweight title defense – potentially in a trilogy matchup against Max Holloway in March 2022.

Holloway is coming off a unanimous decision win over Yair Rodriguez, whom he faced at UFC Fight Night 197 in November. The Volkanovski-Holloway trilogy fight and its exact date are yet to be officially be confirmed by the UFC.

