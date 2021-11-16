"That doesn't help my legacy" - Alexander Volkanovski explains why a fight against Henry Cejudo 'doesn't make sense'

Both Henry Cejudo and Alexander Volkanovski have been popularly hailed for their exploits in the UFC. Considering their resumes, a fight between the two would likely draw extreme interest. However, the reigning featherweight champion is less than convinced.

While in conversation with Ariel Helwani on the latest edition of The MMA Hour, Alexander Volkanovski revealed why the idea of a fight against Henry Cejudo doesn't excite him.

"The UFC and Dana White seem to have shut that down, so no one's really taking it too seriously. I wasn't taking it too seriously. If he loses, that's expected, by majority. They're expecting me to go out there and dust him up and that's exactly what would happen. So for me, that doesn't help my legacy."

Catch the entire segment with Ariel Helwani and Alexander Volkanovski right here:

Alexander Volkanovski refuses to push Henry Cejudo to the front of the line

As the champion of the featherweight division, Alexander Volkanovski revealed that he was reluctant to allow 'Triple C' an opportunity to leapfrog other contenders in the division, especially given the fact he retired in 2020.

What's more, the narrative that comes with beating a fighter after they move up a weight class to compete is something that the Aussie could do without.

"At the end of the day, they're going to go, 'Yeah, you beat a flyweight, a bantamweight that's moved up.' It doesn't really make sense and I don't want to push him in front of the line. Because, again, I'm a champ that wants these guys that are next. Whoever deserves a shot should get it."

Coming off a decisive win against Brian Ortega, the City Kickboxing product revealed that he was in no way, shape or form ducking a fight against Cejudo. The matchup, for the time being, appears to be the last thing on Dana White's mind.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, should the UFC and the 'King of Cringe' come knocking on Volkanovski's door, he is certainly not going to back down.

Watch: Why Nike did not sponsor the UFC?

Edited by Harvey Leonard