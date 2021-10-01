"I don't think Dana is answering his calls" - Alexander Volkanovski explains why Henry Cejudo is getting 'desperate' for a UFC return

Alexander Volkanovski thinks Henry Cejudo is becoming desperate to make his return to the octagon.

Volkanovski got past Brian Ortega in an exciting five-round UFC 266 main event last weekend. He was called out by former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo immediately after the bout. 'Triple C' even asked the promotion's president, Dana White, to let him challenge Volkanovski next.

During an appearance on The Schmozone Podcast alongside City Kickboxing gym teammate Dan Hooker, Alexander Volkanovski stressed that Cejudo was just seeking attention.

"Cejudo sounds desperate. I've obviously got respect for that guy. I'm not saying he can't fight. But at the same time, you know we got a stacked division. I'll be honest, we are in a spot right now where we are waiting for the No.1 contender with Yair (Rodriguez) and Max (Holloway). So this is the time for him to push and that's why he's getting so desperate. I don't think Dana is answering his calls. Maybe that's why he's coming to you (media) and doing whatever. Obviously, there will be upset featherweights if you just let him slide in."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's reaction to Henry Cejudo's recent callouts below:

Henry Cejudo announced his retirement from MMA after successfully defending his bantamweight championship against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 last March. He is yet to compete in the featherweight division.

A trilogy fight with Max Holloway could be next for Alexander Volkanovski

At UFC 245, Alexander Volkanovski became the first fighter to defeat Max Holloway at featherweight since Conor McGregor way back in August 2013. Volkanovski's unanimous decision victory over Holloway in December 2019 was the dawn of his UFC featherweight title reign.

The duo had their rematch at UFC 251 in July 2020. Though 'The Great' defeated 'Blessed' via a split decision, several pundits and fans felt the challenger should have had his hand raised.

Many feel Holloway should be next in line for a title shot, especially given how he dispatched Calvin Kattar in January. However, the Hawaiian has been booked to main event a UFC Fight Night against No.3-ranked contender Yair Rodriguez in November.

It stands to reason that the winner of that clash will receive a title opportunity in 2022. Having announced his intention to remain active, the question now is will Volkanovski fight a name like Henry Cejudo while he waits for Holloway and Rodriguez to battle it out.

