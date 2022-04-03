"Scrambling their brain" - Alexander Volkanovski explains his unusual technique that forces fighters to make mistakes

Alexander Volkanovski has found repeated success inside the cage since arriving in the UFC. This can be attributed to his adoption of a measured and intelligent fighting style during his bouts.

In a recent interaction with Morning Kombat's Luke Thomas, the UFC featherweight champion explained how his unique style of fighting forces his opponents to make mistakes and creates openings for him to capitalize on:

"There's going to be openings that I'm going to see while I'm scrambling and keeping them busy. Even though they might be thinking they're making the right decisions, I'm picking them off while they're making these decisions. We're picking up on them, we're making them pay. It's a tricky one but it's like when you train like that, it becomes a part of your style. So while I'm scrambling their brain as a part of my style, I'm picking off openings and things like that."

Watch Alexander Volkanovski's full interview with Morning Kombat below:

Alexander Volkanovski on why a win over Chan Sung Jung would add to his legacy

Alexander Volkanovski is gearing up to defend his featherweight crown against Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273. This will be the first time the two featherweights meet inside the cage.

During the same interview with Morning Kombat, 'The Great' explained what a win over 'The Korean Zombie' would mean for his resume. Here's what Volkanovski said:

"This is a bit of a legacy fight. [Chan Sung Jung] is a guy that has been at the top of the featherweight division forever. You look at the legends in the featherweight division, he's one of them. And I have taken out pretty much most of them. He's still in the picture now. He is still top four, which is pretty incredible for how long he has been in the game. So, it's a legacy fight for me."

Alexander Volkanovski was originally scheduled to take on Max Holloway in a trilogy bout. However, 'Blessed' was forced out of the bout due to an injury. Following his withdrawal, 'The Korean Zombie' was offered the opportunity to step in and fight for the belt.

Volkanovski captured the title in December 2019 when he defeated Holloway via unanimous decision. The following year, 'The Great' scored another big win over 'Blessed' via split-decision. In his most recent outing, Volkanovski decisioned Brian Ortega in what could be one of his most impressive performances till date.

