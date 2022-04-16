Alexander Volkanovski gives his reason for wanting to fight Conor McGregor - "I want to take out all the guys that have held this belt"

Since joining the UFC ranks, Alexander Volkanovski has beaten everyone that has stepped into his path to glory. Volkanovski is now out to prove that he's the greatest featherweight of all time by taking out every fighter who has held the 145-pound belt.

The incumbent UFC featherweight king has cited this as his reason for wanting a fight with former 145-pound champion Conor McGregor, who is known for his exploits in that division. Appearing on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, Volkanovski stated that 'Notorious' is the only former champion in his division that he has yet to beat:

"[Conor McGregor] is the only other champion in my division that I haven't fought yet. I beat every other dude so it makes a lot of sense. Yeah, money, the circus around it, hype, all that s**t, but hey, I want all the legends of my division. I've taken out most of them and he's one of them. He's held that belt. I want to take out all the guys that have held this belt and leave no one else in this division but me, if you want that GOAT status."

Watch Alexander Volkanovski discuss how a potential Conor McGregor fight makes sense:

Alexander Volkanovski has sights set on UFC lightweight title

Alexander Volkanovski certainly hopes to be considered the very best in his division. However, he also has plans of entering the champ-champ club by taking on the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje.

The 33-year-old recently interacted with TMZ Sports and was asked what would be the next ideal move after his dominating performance against Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273. Volkanovski replied:

"Lightweight title, lightweight title. The timing works well because I want to be active this year. [Oliveira and Gaethje] are fighting in a month. The winner of that title fight fights in August or something like that. That's it, that's perfect. That sounds like a great idea to me. The timing works, it's a goal that I'm looking forward to. The double-champ status and all that."

Watch Alexander Volkanovski discuss his double-champ aspirations below:

Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira are set to square off for the lightweight crown at the upcoming UFC 274 pay-pay-view. The event will take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on May 7.

