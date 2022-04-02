"It's a bit of a legacy fight" - Alexander Volkanovski gives his thoughts on facing 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung

Alexander Volkanovski recently said that his upcoming UFC 273 title defense against 'The Korean Zombie' is a legacy fight.

The Aussie stated that Chan Sung Jung has been at the top of the featherweight division for a long time now and is considered one of the division's legends. 'The Korean Zombie' had his last title shot against Jose Aldo almost nine years ago at UFC 163. Volkanovski said that he was only starting his MMA career at that point in time.

During a recent interview with Morning Kombat, 'The Great' shared his thoughts on his upcoming opponent:

"It's a bit of a legacy fight... Someone said the other day his last title shot was like nine years ago. His title shot against Aldo. I am like man, I just started then. You know what I mean. I was just like an amateur then, you know what I mean. This shows you how long he's been in the game, been at the top. So, this is a guy that has been at the top of the featherweight division forever. You look at the legends of the featherweight division, he's right up there. I've taken out pretty much all of them."

Watch Volkanovski's interview with Morning Kombat below:

Volkanovski has defeated the likes of Jose Aldo, Max Holloway, Chad Mendes, and more throughout the course of his career. He is already considered one of the greatest-ever fighters in the 145lbs division. 'The Great' stated that a win over another bonafide legend like 'The Korean Zombie' will further solidify his legacy.

Watch Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega below:

Can 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung pull off an upset against Alexander Volkanovski

Volkanovski is a big favorite to retain his title at the UFC 273 pay-per-view next weekend in Jacksonville, Florida. However, Jung is a true evetran of the sport and is one of the craftiest strikers on the UFC roster.

Watch the evolution of 'The Korean Zombie' below:

That being said, Alexander Volkanovski is still undefeated in the UFC. He is a complete fighter who excels in both the striking and grappling aspects of the game. Whether the South Korean has anything in his locker to upset the dominant champion remains to be seen.

The main event between Volkanovski and Jung will follow another title fight. In a rematch of their controversial UFC 259 encounter, Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling will fight to unify the bantamweight belt in the co-main event of UFC 273.

