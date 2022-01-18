"You're an absolute idiot if you think I dodge fights" - Alexander Volkanovski slams Giga Chikadze for his comments

Alexander Volkanovski has responded to Giga Chikadze saying the Australian champion is ducking tough fights in the UFC featherweight division. This comes on the back of Volkanovski picking Chan Sung Jung as the next challenger for his belt.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Volkanovski hit back at Chikadze. The reigning UFC featherweight champion said:

“You know, these guys that he’s calling, like, acting like he’s so surprised that I was fighting ‘Zombie’. These guys are ranked higher than him. We’re gonna be ranked higher than him even if he won. It just doesn’t make sense. Every time you pick someone, they’re going to try and say you’re scared and whatnot. Look at the people I’ve fought. Look at the guys I’ve fought. And you’re an absolute idiot if you think I dodge fights.”

Furthermore, Volkanovski alluded to the fact that he was set to defend his title in a trilogy bout against the always-dangerous Max Holloway next, despite already having beaten him twice.

The Australian emphasized that, unlike most other fighters, he doesn’t duck fights. He added that he truly believes in his skillset, which is why he’d agreed to face the former UFC featherweight champion for the third time. He added:

“I’m an easy chap to understand. I ain’t running from nobody. Earn that No. 1 spot, and you can get it.”

Watch Alexander Volkanovski’s appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Giga Chikadze on Alexander Volkanovski’s upcoming fight against ‘The Korean Zombie’

Alexander Volkanovski was scheduled to defend his belt against Max Holloway next. However, Holloway pulled out of their fight due to injury issues and was replaced by Chan Sung Jung aka ‘The Korean Zombie'. Volkanovski and Jung will lock horns at UFC 273 on April 9th.

Giga Chikadze took to Twitter to criticize Volkanovski for choosing Jung as his next opponent.

GIGA CHIKADZE @giga_chikadze

@danawhite @seanshelby @alexvolkanovski The chump Picking up all the easiest link in a division Zombie and specially Rodriguez he’s suck I will handle my business on Saturday and I’m gonna kick your midget head ass back Singapore or Ireland whatever you from @alexvolkanovski The chump Picking up all the easiest link in a division Zombie and specially Rodriguez he’s suck I will handle my business on Saturday and I’m gonna kick your midget head ass back Singapore or Ireland whatever you from@danawhite @seanshelby

In response, Volkanovski shared that he respects Chikadze. He added that the Georgian fighter ought to focus on his next fight against Calvin Kattar, rather than worry about the championship fight.

Giga Chikadze looked set to build on his winning streak when he took on Calvin Kattar at the UFC Vegas 46.

However, Kattar put on a clinic, outclassing Chikadze over the course of five rounds. The judges scored the contest 50-44, 50-45 and 50-45 in favor of the Bostonian.

