"I think he's gonna go out there and show a dominant performance" - Alexander Volkanovski predicts the outcome of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns

UFC Featherweight Champ Alexander Volkanovski recently gave his pick for the upcoming fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 scheduled for April 9, 2022.

In a recent interview with James Lynch on the latest edition of the MMA Pros Pick, Volkanovski admitted that he is expecting Chimaev to dominate the fight against 'Durinho'. While 'The Great' acknowledged Burns "crazy" grappling skills, he is of the view that 'Borz' is more equipped to beat the Brazilian welterweight.

Volkanovski said:

"Obviously he's [Khamzat Chimaev] got a lot of hype. So, people that don't really know the sport are expecting him to win but people that really do know the sport are probably [are of the view that], 'yeah Burns on the ground, you know world champion'. They'll be surprised if Chimaev goes out there and just mauls him and I feel like that's what gonna happen. I feel like that is where Chimaev is at right now. I think he is actually gonna go out there and show some dominant performance which is gonna be pretty incredible against someone like Burns."

Watch Alexander Volkanovski's full conversation with James Lynch below:

Chimaev has been one of the brightest prospects in the UFC in recent times. He remains undefeated in the UFC so far with a pro record of 10-0. His last fight was against Li Jingliang at UFC 267 where he scored a victory via a first-round submission.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns last defeated Stephen Thomson at UFC 264 via unanimous decision. With a pro record of 20 wins and 4 losses, he is one of the most sought-after fighters in the division.

Alexander Volkanovski wants to fight Conor McGregor at 170 lbs

Alexander Volkanovski might not seem like an ideal fit against Conor McGregor, but the UFC featherweight seems quite interested in a fight with the 'Notorious.

While appearing in a recent interview with Submission Radio, 'The Great' explained why he is so eager to go into a money fight against the UFC double champ.

The Australian fighter said:

“Let’s remember he is the only other featherweight champion that I haven’t beat. So that’s something that when you talk about legacy, you know what I mean? Even me fighting in a different weight division [against Conor], if anything that’s probably worse for me. But if I go out there and do that, I still feel like that comes into play for my legacy and the whole featherweight division.”

“Some people might say he’s not in his prime but whatever, I definitely would love that fight. Let me get all the featherweight division [champions], I’d love to take them all out.”

Check out the entire interview of Alexander Volkanovski below:

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by wkhuff20