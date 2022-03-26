"He's gonna land some big shots" - Alexander Volkanovski predicts the outcome of Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chandler

Alexander Volkanovski recently shared his prediction for the upcoming fight between Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. The Aussie sided with Chandler to get the better of Ferguson.

The UFC featherweight kingpin stated that he always used to bet against 'El Cucuy' and was wrong in doing so when Ferguson was on his 12-fight winning streak. However, he has been on a three-fight skid recently. Here's what Volkanovski said about the fight:

"I am thinking Chandler. You know what I mean, I used to always bet against Tony Ferguson. Not because I hate him, I thought 'Oh! This is like a bad match up for him.' He kept proving me wrong, kept proving me wrong, when he was on that streak. Then I decided that's it, I'm never betting against him ever again. Then that's when he started having a few losses."

Watch Alexander Volkanovski talk about Chandler vs. Ferguson:

Alexander Volkanovski also added that Chandler is very aggressive and might just be able to land some big shots on the former interim lightweight champion, Ferguson. Here's what he stated:

"The way Chandler's gonna come forward and I don't think he's gonna gas. He could definitely get caught because he is so aggressive, but, I feel like he's gonna land some big shots on Tony Ferguson."

Chandler vs. Ferguson is set to take place at UFC 274. 'Iron' is currently the No.5 ranked lightweight fighter in the UFC and 'El Cucuy' sits at No.7.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung set for UFC 273

Volkanovski is set to defend his featherweight title against Jung at UFC 273. 'The Korean Zombie' stepped in after Max Holloway was forced to withdraw due to an injury. The Aussie will look to mark his third successful title defense with a win next month.

Watch the official trailer for Volkanovski vs. Jung:

The champion is a big favorite heading into the contest. However, Jung is a true UFC veteran and has been fighting in the organization for over a decade. The featherweight title fight will headline the UFC 273 pay-per-view in Jacksonville, Florida.

'The Korean Zombie' is currently ranked No.4 in the featherweight division and is known for his excellent stand-up skills. Whether he can put a stain on the champion's perfect UFC record remains to be seen.

