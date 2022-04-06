"I want a few big ones this year" - Alexander Volkanovski talks about becoming a double champion and his legacy going forward

Alexander Volkanovski is looking to get some big fights under his belt this year, including a potential lightweight title shot.

The Aussie is set to return to the octagon this weekend as he takes on 'The Korean Zombie' at UFC 273. While he is not looking past Chan Sung Jung, the champion is confident of emerging victorious and retaining his title.

While speaking to Kevin Iole in an interview with Yahoo! Sports, here's what Volkanovski said about his future and a possible tilt at lightweight gold:

"It's definitely obviously a question that people ask me a lot. And it's something that I definitely look into. But it's not something that I, you know. I'm thinking I am going to do next fight or anything. I'm planning staying busy this year. I don't know if lightweight is in the picture this year... I want three fights this year... I am not looking past Zombie but at the same time, I am, because I am confident in myself. I want a few big ones this year and look, if later this year that lightweight fight happens, if not next year, I definitely want to do something like that."

Watch Volkanovski talk to Kevin Iole below:

Alexander Volkanovski is the favorite to beat Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273

Alexander Volkanovski is the bookmakers' favorite to win his title fight against 'The Korean Zombie' at UFC 273. The Aussie currently possesses a professional record of 23-1. He is undefeated in the UFC so far and is riding a 20-fight win streak overall.

Watch Volkanovski's phenomenal start to his UFC career:

Meanwhile, Jung is coming off a decision win over Dan Ige in his last bout. The South Korean will fight for the UFC title for the second time in his career. He lost his first title shot against Jose Aldo at UFC 163.

'The Korean Zombie' is a crafty striker and also has slick submission skills. He is a true veteran of the sport and has a wealth of experience under his belt. However, Alexander Volkanovski is a complete fighter and will look to put on a dominant performance when the octagon door closes this weekend.

