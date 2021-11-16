"It's hit and not get hit" - Alexander Volkanovski uses Conor McGregor's words to break down Max Holloway's boxing

Alexander Volkanovski recently opened up about Max Holloway and his famed style of boxing. After claiming that 'Blessed' absorbs too many strikes, the featherweight kingpin echoed the words of Conor McGregor. The Australian asserted that the best boxers know how to avoid getting hit

While in conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Alexander Volkanovski channeled his inner McGregor, claiming that Max Holloway's style of boxing was not sustainable at all.

"[Max Holloway] is probably in the thousands or two thousands of absorption as well. That's not healthy. [Conor McGregor] touched on that, actually. Conor makes a good point. You talk about being a boxer, you know, it's hit and not get hit. That's what makes the best boxer."

Volkanovski's comments come on the heels of Max Holloway fighting his way into the UFC record book yet again. With his five-round victory over Yair Rodriguez, he became the first fighter to surpass 3,000 total strikes over the course of their careers in the promotion.

What's more, Holloway cemented himself as the only fighter to have fought in 25 UFC fights without getting knocked down.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



1️⃣ Became the first UFC fighter with over 3,000 total strikes landed



💥 Landed UFC career-high 3 takedowns



🚫 The only fighter in UFC history to have at least 25 fights and never get knocked down Milestone night for @BlessedMMA at #UFCVegas42 1️⃣ Became the first UFC fighter with over 3,000 total strikes landed💥 Landed UFC career-high 3 takedowns🚫 The only fighter in UFC history to have at least 25 fights and never get knocked down Milestone night for @BlessedMMA at #UFCVegas42:1️⃣ Became the first UFC fighter with over 3,000 total strikes landed💥 Landed UFC career-high 3 takedowns🚫 The only fighter in UFC history to have at least 25 fights and never get knocked down https://t.co/R9XLJwcuMI

Alexander Volkanovski believes he's one of the best boxers in the UFC

While breaking Max Holloway's boxing style down, Alexander Volkanovski claimed that when it comes to the art of hitting and avoiding strikes in return, he's one of the best.

"You look at the numbers. [Holloway] is hitting a lot of numbers, but let's look at other numbers. Let's look at how many strikes are they landing to not getting hit and absorbing and things like that. It doesn't get more impressive than mine. I think mine will be right up there."

Catch the entire segment with Alexander Volkanovski and Ariel Helwani right here:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Regardless of his opinion about Max Holloway's striking, Alexander Volkanovski was reluctant to take anything away from 'Blessed'. He lauded Holloway for his entertaining style of fighting and expressed his excitement about a possible trilogy fight between the pair.

Watch: Why Nike did not sponsor the UFC?

Edited by Harvey Leonard