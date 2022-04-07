"Sometimes people need to be put in line" - Alexander Volkanovski weighs in on the Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington altercation

Alexander Volkanovski has shared his thoughts on the rivalry between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

While appearing on a recent episode of the DC & RC show, the UFC featherweight champion discussed several topics. These included his approach to the upcoming title defense against 'The Korean Zombie' at UFC 273 and the rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan.

At one point during the discussion, Volkanovski was asked about his thoughts on Masvidal reportedly attacking Covington at a Miami steak house.

Sharing his thoughts on the matter, the fighter stated that Covington was wrong to get so personal in the lead-up to the fight and thus had to face the consequences:

"Okay one, man look sometimes people need to be put in line but at the same time, you know, you know obviously Masvidal had his chance to do it and you know obviously it didn't happen for him. But man, when you start bringing up stuff, again as a part of your gimmick, there are going to be repercussions. There are going to be things that are going to happen especially when you are messing. You are getting people really emotional just to get in the head, things might happen. So you should expect that in a sense... for Colby to be upset about it... he's just silly."

Alexander Volkanovski talks about his future

Alexander Volkanovski is all set to enter the octagon for his first bout of the year when he takes on 'The Korean Zombie' at UFC 273. 'The Great' will be defending his title for the third time at the UFC event this weekend.

While appearing in a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports' Kevin Iole, Volkanovski spoke about his future in the fight game and also revealed his wish to move up to lightweight :

"It's definitely obviously a question that people ask me a lot. And it's something that I definitely look into. But it's not something that I, you know, I'm thinking I am going to do next fight or anything. I'm planning staying busy this year. I don't know if lightweight is in the picture this year... I want three fights this year... I am not looking past Zombie but at the same time, I am, because I am confident in myself. I want a few big ones this year and look, if later this year that lightweight fight happens, if not next year, I definitely want to do something like that."

