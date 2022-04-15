"I'll do it" - Alexander Volkanovski isn't writing off a fight against Colby Covington

Alexander Volkanovski recently stated that he is open to fighting Colby Covington in the welterweight division of the UFC.

Volkanovski said that a move up to the 170lbs division is a win-win situation for any fighter going up two weight classes. While speaking to Andrew Schulz on the Flagrant 2 podcast, here's what the UFC featherweight champion said:

"I'll fight Colby. I'll do it, whether you know, welterweight and featherweight, they probably wouldn't make it happen. But I'll do it. Guarantee I would... You'd have to move up two divisions. Sort of win-win anyway... I think I could still do alright against these big boys. Nobody's going to go back down to lightweight and featherweight. That's why lot of these guys want to move up. So, they can go back to the division, 'Oh, you know, I took the risk by doing this.' It's a win-win for them. They win, soak it up. They lose, 'I'll go back, you know, look I was the one taking the massive risks.' I'll do that too."

Watch Alexander Volkanovski talk about a potential fight against Colby Covington:

It's highly unlikely that Volkanovski and Covington will clash in the UFC anytime soon. The fighters are two weight classes apart. 'The Great' is the dominant champion of the featherweight division while Covington is the No.1-ranked welterweight in the UFC. 'Chaos' has also held the UFC interim welterweight title.

What's next for Alexander Volkanovski and Colby Covington?

Volkanovski is coming off a stellar win against 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273. The UFC featherweight champion might engage in a trilogy fight against Max Holloway next. The 33-year-old has also shown interest in moving up to lightweight in a bid to become a two-division champion.

Meanwhile, Covington is coming off a lopsided decision win against Jorge Masvidal in his last fight at UFC 272. UFC president Dana White has indicated that the No.1-ranked welterweight might face the No.3-ranked prospect Khamzat Chimaev in his next fight.

It will be interesting to see who Alexander Volkanovski and Colby Covington take on in their next UFC fights.

Edited by Aziel Karthak