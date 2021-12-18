"This is some bulls**t talk" - Ali Abdelaziz doesn't agree that Conor McGregor can become a champion again

Ali Abdelaziz doesn't think Conor McGregor will ever lay claim to UFC gold for the remainder of his career. The former two-division UFC champion recently claimed he'd return to fight for the title and was seemingly even looking for a date to fight Charles Oliveira on.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA So what date am I fighting Oliveira? So what date am I fighting Oliveira?

ESPN journalist Marc Raimondi recently weighed in on whether Conor McGregor could fight for the lightweight title on his UFC return. According to Marc, McGregor's ability to sell pay-per-views is still second to none and the Irishman is still the biggest draw in the promotion.

Keeping these things in mind, Raimondi concluded that McGregor may be afforded a title shot on his imminent octagon return. He also said that Justin Gaethje is likely next in line to fight Oliveira for the title and McGregor might go up against the winner of that fight.

"It may sound ridiculous since Conor McGregor has only won one fight since 2016, he's coming off back-to-back stoppage losses. However, the only stat that matters when it comes to Conor McGregor is how much money he's going to pull in and he's still the biggest star in UFC history. He still has leverage when it comes to his peers and he still has the ability to call his own shots, so I get to see a world where McGregor gets the title shot next. Now I do think Justin Gaethje is the next challenger for Oliveira's title but could McGregor fight the winner after his leg is all healed up sometime next year? Certainly, that is a possibility," Raimondi said.

In response to Marc's comments about Conor McGregor, Ali Adelaziz tweeted the following:

"Marc, you know I respect you, but this is some bulls**t talk, this man will never be a UFC Champion."

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Could Conor McGregor really get a title shot upon his return to the UFC? I discussed on @SportsNation this morning Could Conor McGregor really get a title shot upon his return to the UFC? I discussed on @SportsNation this morning https://t.co/HiG5KCWtBL

Charles Oliveira doesn't mind letting Conor McGregor skip the queue for an immediate title shot

While Abdelaziz may not feel that McGregor deserves a title shot on his return, reigning champion Charles Oliveira might disagree. 'Do Bronx' recently explained why he'd like the Irishman to skip the queue over 'The Highlight'. According to Oliveira, McGregor is definitely the money fight and now that he is the reigning champ, it makes sense for him to opt for the more financially profitable option.

"The champion has a name and his name is Charles Oliveira, Charles ‘do Bronx.’ If I had the chance to fight Conor for money today, I would. The belt is mine and continues being mine. We’ll continue building our legacy and making history,” Oliveira told MMA Fighting.

