Ali Abdelaziz doesn't agree with Khamzat Chimaev potentially being No.1 contender but says Kamaru Usman never backs down from a fight

Ali Abdelaziz doesn't think Kamaru Usman should be defending the welterweight title against the winner of Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev. Burns and Chimaev are set to collide at UFC 273 on April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

UFC president Dana White recently admitted that the winner of the upcoming fight between 'Borz' and 'Durinho' is likely to become the number one contender for the title. If Usman manages to defend his title against Leon Edwards next, he's likely to fight the winner of Burns vs. Chimaev.

According to Abdelaziz, contenders like Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad are more deserving of a title shot compared to Burns and Chimaev. The high-profile MMA manager pointed out that the Brazilian recently got a title shot, whereas 'Borz' is ranked No.11 in the 170lbs division.

Having said that, Abdelaziz knows it is Dana White who will take the final call at the end of the day. So, if his client and reigning champ Kamaru Usman is asked to defend the title against either Burns or Chimaev, the Dominance MMA founder claims 'The Nigerian Nightmare' won't back down from the challenge.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, he said:

"I have my opinion, Kamaru has his opinion, but at the end of the day, when was the last time you saw Kamaru shy from a fight? Never, doesn't happen. Whatever makes sense, Kamaru will do at the end of the day."

Kamaru Usman on fighting Khamzat Chimaev

Kamaru Usman feels that Khamzat Chimaev must pick up a few more wins in the welterweight division before fighting for the title. The pound-for-pound king pointed out that Burns is the first top-10 ranked contender Chimaev will face in the division.

However, if Chimaev does beat Burns and picks up a few more wins against other top-contenders, Usman said he'll be waiting patiently for a showdown against the Russian-born Swede. During a recent interaction with fans and the media ahead of the ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 272, Usman said:

"Well, I mean, this guy hasn’t even fought in the top 10. He hasn’t even beat anyone yet. So, I mean, Covington is still standing in the way. So I think there’s still a couple more fights that he has to get through. But, like I say, I love to compete. When that fight presents itself, I’ll be here to compete."

Usman said he's looking to enter the octagon in July and defend the title against Leon Edwards during international fight week.

