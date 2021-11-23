Ali Abdelaziz claims Kamaru Usman won the BMF belt and 'threw it in the garbage'

Jorge Masvidal's BMF title means nothing to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, according to Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Winning the celebratory BMF title against Nate Diaz is one of Masvidal's most memorable career highlights. However, Abdelaziz recently made some bold statements on Twitter at Masvidal's expense.

The CEO of Dominance MMA claimed that the title no longer belongs to Masvidal as Usman has beaten him twice already. Abdelaziz also said Usman threw the title "in the garbage."

In what appears to be a response to Colby Covington's comments about wanting to fight Masvidal for the BMF belt, Abdelaziz tweeted:

"Please stop talking about this BMF belt [Kamaru Usman] won that belt and he throw it in the garbage already. Win some fights and try to win the undisputed UFC title. Good luck with that"

Earlier this week, Covington shared how he intends to move forward in his career. The former two-time welterweight title challenger revealed that he's interested in coaching a season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite 'Gamebred,' and fighting him for the 'BMF' title. In an interview with Submission Radio, Covington said:

"Everybody knows that I run these streets here and the 305 [Miami, Florida] is mine. I occupy this whole territory. No one can say any different. And he knows that. So, show up or just shut your f*cking mouth b*tch, and let real men do f*cking work. Because I’m still gonna be here. Put that f*cking whack ass BMF belt back on the f*cking line. Everybody knows who real baddest motherf*cker in the sport is. It’s Colby Chaos Covington. Bring that f*cking belt out and let’s f*cking do this shit. Do the Ultimate Fighter and whatever, tape for four weeks, six weeks, eight weeks, and run this fight in Miami."

Throwback: When Ali Abdelaziz showed off Kamaru Usman's BMF Title

Jorge Masvidal is still recognized as the owner of the BMF title despite having lost to Kamaru Usman twice. The title has never officially changed hands as it's more of a novelty item than a legitimate championship belt.

Nonetheless, it appears that the UFC has given Kamaru Usman his own BMF belt after beating Masvidal. Ali Abdelaziz showed off the title in a social media post earlier this year.

