Ali Abdelaziz heaps praise on Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev, suggests interesting next opponents for 'Durinho'

Ali Abdelaziz is highly complimentary about the UFC 273 Fight of the Night – Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev.

As far as Abdelaziz is concerned, last Saturday's welterweight showdown has to be one of the best fights he's ever seen. Speaking to Marc Raimondi of ESPN MMA, the Dominance MMA founder said:

"First of all, I think it's one of the best fights I've ever seen. [Frankie Edgar vs. Gray Maynard], this kind of fight, you know, it's in the same category. Listen, at the end of the day, it was a lot of hype coming behind Khamzat, you know. The kid is good. He's tough, you know, and nobody gave Gilbert any respect. Nobody! I don't think even [Khamzat] did."

Abdelaziz is also convinced that Burns came into the fight with a "kill or be killed" mindset. He then played matchmaker for the Brazilian's next fight, suggesting several opponents that he wants to see against 'Durinho.'

According to Abdelaziz:

"Listen, you have to give it to both guys. I think we know where Khamzat's at – at this level. We always knew where Gilbert is at. Listen, it's one of the best divisions in the UFC. The matchup I always wanted to see was Gilbert and Colby [Covington] because I think it's a very intriguing matchup."

Watch Ali Abdelaziz weigh in on Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev:

Aside from Covington, the Egyptian-born agent also named Sean Brady, Belal Muhammad, and Nate Diaz as potential matchups for Burns. However, he appears to be confident that Burns won't fight his teammate Vicente Luque.

Gilbert Burns wants five-round rematch with Khamzat Chimaev

After giving Khamzat Chimaev a run for his money, Gilbert Burns wants another shot at the rising welterweight superstar. In an interview following his UFC 273 loss, Burns told TSN:

"The way I see it too, is that we’re not done. I do believe we’re not done. For sure he moves forward in the rankings and they want to make that Colby [Covington] fight. But the way I see it, I’m not afraid to fight anyone in this division. Time and time again I’ve proved it. … I just want one thing back from Khamzat, I want the courtesy."

Check out Gilbert Burns' interview below:

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter



Full interview: Burns: "I just want one thing back from Khamzat, I want the courtesy. I was #2 and I fought #11. I want a rematch with Khamzat... If he beats Colby, he's going to face Kamaru, I just want my rematch in the next three fights."Full interview: tsn.ca/UFC/video/burn… Burns: "I just want one thing back from Khamzat, I want the courtesy. I was #2 and I fought #11. I want a rematch with Khamzat... If he beats Colby, he's going to face Kamaru, I just want my rematch in the next three fights."Full interview: tsn.ca/UFC/video/burn… https://t.co/fVAyAzwsi6

The Brazilian was previously ranked No.2 in the UFC welterweight division when he agreed to fight then-No.11 Chimaev. With that in mind, Burns believes Chimaev owes him the courtesy of accepting the rematch on his terms.

