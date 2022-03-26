Ali Abdelaziz reveals he contracted staph infection; posts graphic details

Ali Abdelaziz recently contracted staph infection. He revealed the same by uploading a video on Twitter wherein he can be seen getting treated for the infection.

Watch Abdelaziz's video below:

Graphic Warning: The following video contains graphic images. Viewer dicretion is advised.

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 If you don’t know, now you know If you don’t know, now you know https://t.co/DAAYx4crjF

Staph infection is caused by a bacteria called staphylococcus. The infection often infects the skin, but can become life-threatening upon coming into contact with the heart, lungs, bloodstream or bones.

It is common among MMA athletes. One major reason for this is the close-proximity nature of the sport. Also, MMA fighters often work out in overcrowded gyms where there is a high chance of staph being present on the mats.

MMA journalist John Morgan responded to Ali Abdelaziz's tweet by sharing his own story of getting a staph infection. Morgan revealed that he didn't have insurance at the time of the contraction, so he treated himself instead of visiting a doctor.

"Warning … this ain’t the prettiest thing to see!!! Ali confirmed he was the patient here. Bad staph infection. Had this once at a time I didn’t have medical insurance. I pulled the gauze out myself to save money on return doctor visit. Felt like a never-ending string!!! Lol," wrote John Morgan.

In response to Morgan's tweet, Abdelaziz uploaded another tweet praising fighters who had to go through tough situations in their lives.

Ali Abdelaziz criticizes Colby Covington's performance at UFC 272

Ali Abdelaziz did not seem too impressed with Colby Covington's performance against Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 272. 'Chaos' overwhelmed Masvidal with his wrestling skills and cruised to a unanimous decision victory.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, the MMA manager slammed Covington's performance:

"Colby Covington, he looked like sh*t... I don't think he looked too good in his last fight... Colby Covington's irrelevant. He's a guy [who's] been beaten by the champion two time, his jaw [has] been broken... If you look at top 15 right now, Colby Covington, the only person he fought in the top 15 is Kamaru Usman."

He added:

"He never beat anybody in the top 15. He needs to fight winner of Gilbert [Burns] vs. Khamzat [Chimaev], he need to fight Vicente Luque, he need to fight Belal Muhammad, he need to put some work in but he's not going to get a title shot anytime soon."

Watch Abdelaziz's interview with The Schmo below:

Edited by C. Naik