"It make no sense" - Ali Abdelaziz says Alexander Volkanovski vs. Henry Cejudo bigger fight than Max Holloway trilogy

Ali Abdelaziz believes fighting Henry Cejudo is a far better option for Alexander Volkanovski than completing a trilogy with Max Holloway.

After dismantling 'The Korean Zombie' in the main event of UFC 273, the most obvious matchup to make is a trilogy fight with Holloway. After all, 'Blessed' was Volkanovski's original opponent for the event before he was forced to pull out due to an undisclosed injury.

However, Abdelaziz was left wondering why his client, a former two-division UFC champion, is being shut out of the conversation. During an interview with ESPN MMA, the Egyptian-born businessman made a pitch as to why Volkanovski vs. Cejudo would be "bigger" than the featherweight championship trilogy.

"Alexander [Volkanovski], the champ, I respect this man," said Abdelaziz. "I'm a huge fan. But today, Henry Cejudo is a two-division champion, Olympic gold medalist. You said he needs to prove himself in the division? Like it makes no sense! It's a much bigger fight, you and Henry than Max. I love Max and I respect Max, but I'm talking about Henry has been in the media more than 90% of the fighters in the last two years."

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's comments below:

Cejudo announced that he has jumped back into the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool in preparation for his UFC return. The former flyweight and bantamweight champion hasn't competed for nearly two years, announcing his retirement after defeating Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

Henry Cejudo says Alexander Volkanovski inspired him to come back

Watching Alexander Volkanovski's striking masterclass at UFC 273 appears to have reignited Henry Cejudo's competitive fire. A couple of days after the fight, 'Triple C' hopped on Twitter to admit that Volkanovski was the main reason for his decision to make a comeback.

Check out the post below:

During an episode of his Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo said he's confident in his ability to dethrone the Australian. The former Olympian said:

"I know if I could fight Alexander Volkanovski, I know that I could still beat him. Like, you know what I mean? It's not about me killing him, it's just about me beating him, outsmarting him, outwitting him. And I still believe that I do have the ability, the speed, the wrestling, the IQ, the experience, the toughness, the grit to really challenge a man like that."

According to Dana White, Cejudo will have to take on a contender in the featherweight division before receiving a shot at the belt. It will be interesting to see if 'Triple C' can work his way back to a title shot following a nearly two-year absence from the sport.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo



I know I could beat



Either way, the is back!



youtu.be/leNhZx8wrDw No cringe. Just straight talk. I've entered the USADA pool.I know I could beat @alexvolkanovski . I want to become the 1st 3-division champion in UFC history. Or, he could shut up the cringe. It would be a treat for fans.Either way, theis back! No cringe. Just straight talk. I've entered the USADA pool. I know I could beat @alexvolkanovski. I want to become the 1st 3-division champion in UFC history. Or, he could shut up the cringe. It would be a treat for fans.Either way, the 👑is back! youtu.be/leNhZx8wrDw https://t.co/lsDpJMnSC8

Edited by David Andrew