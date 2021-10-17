"Find someone else to make you money" - Ali Abdelaziz slams UFC fighters complaining about pay on social media 

Ali Abdelaziz believes professional fighters should never complain about their compensation publicly.

The CEO of Dominance MMA shared his thoughts regarding the recent trend of UFC stars calling out the promotion for unjust compensation. Ali Abdelaziz, who represents UFC stars Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kamaru Usman, said:

"People have egos, and I think grown men – especially when it comes to money and talk about business – nobody should be talking business about (being) underpaid, 'I need to make more money.' Smart men never talk about money publicly or never allow fighters to talk about money publicly. Because, at the end of the day, promoters... that's why we're here. PFL, UFC, Bellator – if we're gonna start smashing the promoter, don't sign with them. Why you sign with them? Become a free agent, go on, and go start a business or find someone else to make you money," Ali Abdelaziz told MMA reporter Alex Behunin.

Ali Abdelaziz added that fighters who are unhappy with their compensation are always welcome to leave their promotions. However, the situation is not as simple as Abdelaziz made it out to be.

UFC stars often complain about fighter pay as the organization takes the lion's share of profits. Compared to other major sporting leagues in the US, the UFC is the stingiest when it comes to paying its athletes.

Over the past few months, octagon superstars Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou have aired their dirty laundry with the UFC. Jones has been at odds with the company since expressing his disapproval of his current contract. Meanwhile, the undisputed heavyweight champ recently complained about needing to borrow money to be able to train.

Like Ali Abdelaziz, Dana White is tired of UFC fighters complaining

Unsurprisingly, Dana White is at the forefront of trying to shut down UFC fighters' monetary demands. In an interview with journalist Manouk Akopyan, the UFC boss slammed observers pushing for better fighter pay, saying:

“The reality is anybody who’s being critical outside of the fighters themselves don’t know anything anyway. They don’t actually know what these guys are making. And the fighters don’t ever come out and tell you. There’s no gag order on any of these guys. These guys can come out at any time and tell you what they’re making. I have no problem with that. But they don’t, do they? No, they do not. So it’s sort of a Catch-22."

