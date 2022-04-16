"If this little Irish B**** win he gets his title shot next" - Ali Abdelaziz suggests four-man tournament involving Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz

Ali Abdelaziz recently proposed a four-man tournament in the welterweight division involving Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards, Conor McGregor, and Nate Diaz.

Abdelaziz stated that Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards and Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz are the fights to make next. He further added that if McGregor manages to beat Diaz, he will get a welterweight title shot next. Responding to a tweet from TMZ Sports' Michael J. Babcock, the Dominance MMA manager wrote on Twitter:

"@USMAN84kg vs León Edwards and Conor vs Nate, this is 4 man tournament. If this little Irish B**** win he gets his title shot next."

Kamaru Usman last fought at UFC 268 and earned a decision win to defeat Colby Covington for the second time in his career. Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz clashed at UFC 263 with 'Rocky' claiming a decision in his favor. Despite being dominated for the better part of five rounds, Diaz managed to hurt Edwards in the last minute of the fight. It looked like he might even manage to get a finish.

Meanwhile, McGregor suffered a freak leg break when he last stepped inside the octagon against Dustin Poirier at UFC 263. The Irishman has been recovering since and only recently started training. He is expected to make a UFC return later this year.

Will Conor McGregor fight for the UFC welterweight title?

McGregor is a former two-division UFC champion. The Irishman has captured the UFC lightweight and featherweight titles in his career. He recently revealed his desire to become the first-ever three-weight UFC champion.

'Notorious' is looking to fight for the title in the 170lbs division, where Kamaru Usman is the champion. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is considered as one of the greatest welterweights ever and is currently the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world.

However, the Irishman believes he is more than capable of dethroning the champion. McGregor has fought twice in the welterweight division of the UFC, with a record of 1-1.

It will be interesting to see if the Irish superstar can eventually secure a title shot at 170lbs. Who he fights upon his octagon return remains to be seen.

Edited by Aziel Karthak