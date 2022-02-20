"This guy has not won a fight since the '90s" - Ali Abdelaziz tells Brian Kelleher that he "is a lot better than" Conor McGregor

Ali Abdelaziz took another shot at Conor McGregor after a few tweets between Brian Kelleher and Umar Nurmagomedov. Kelleher returns to action at UFC 272 as he takes on Nurmagomedov in an exciting clash.

Umar Nurmagomedov happens to be the cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. 'The Eagle' is expected to be in his corner for the fight.

Now, 'Boom' wants Conor McGregor to corner him. He recently proposed his suggestions to the former two-division champion via Twitter. However, Ali Abdelaziz chimed in with his thoughts on the situation. He wrote:

"Brian, this guy has not won a fight since the 90’s, you a lot better than him. This guy get beat up inside the cage and outside the cage."

McGregor has been on a bit of a slide since losing to 'The Eagle'. The Irishman has lost his last two fights, which were against Dustin Poirier. However, Kelleher again recently tagged McGregor to get a response from the Irishman.

"Whatta ya say bring the proper 12 🥃 @TheNotoriousMMA #ufc272," tweeted Kelleher.

Nurmagomedov then took notice of Kelleher's tweet, and the duo got involved in an exchange. 'Boom' ended up claiming 'The Eagle' can't help the rising star in his fight.

Check out the exchange between the two UFC 272 rivals below:

Both Abdelaziz and McGregor have gone in on each other with all guns blazing previously. The origin of their rivalry dates back to long ago. It peaked when 'The Notorious' challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 229 in 2018.

Umar Nurmagomedov will look to make a mark against Brian Kelleher at UFC 272

The 25-year-old Umar Nurmagomedov lived up to expectations when he choked out Sergey Morozov in his promotional debut last year. Like 'The Eagle', Umar also holds an undefeated professional record of 13-0 in his career. However, he will face a stern test against an MMA veteran like Kelleher in his second UFC fight.

Kelleher, on the other hand, is riding a two-fight winning streak of his own. It will be interesting to see which fighter comes out on top at UFC 272.

However, there is no doubt that there would have been an added layer of interest if McGregor was indeed present in Kelleher's corner for the fight. The rivalry between 'The Eagle' and McGregor remains one of the fiercest ever in UFC history. Seeing them on opposite sides of the octagon would have added more to the Kelleher vs. Nurmagomedov bout.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim