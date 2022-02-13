Brian Kelleher hilariously asks Conor McGregor to corner him for fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin

Brian Kelleher recently tweeted for some help from Conor McGregor ahead of his UFC 272 bout.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the UFC bantamweight jokingly asked 'The Notorious' if he would like to corner 'Boom' in his upcoming fight against Khabib's cousin Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 272.

'Boom' wrote:

"@TheNotoriousMMA hey would you like to corner me in my next fight at ufc 272 against khabibs cousin umar"

Brian BOOM Kelleher @brianboom135 @TheNotoriousMMA hey would you like to corner me in my next fight at ufc 272 against khabibs cousin umar @TheNotoriousMMA hey would you like to corner me in my next fight at ufc 272 against khabibs cousin umar

In the tweet, Kelleher refers to the infamous brawl that took place between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov's teams at UFC 229. Nurmagomedov scaled the octagon fence and jumped at McGregor's corner-persons after his victory over 'The Notorious', targeting Dillon Danis. The Irishman, in turn, got into a fight with Khabib’s cornermen which included his cousin Abubakar Nurmagomedov.

Several people were fined and arrested as a result of the brawl.

SB Nation @SBNation



#UFC229

yeroview | Instagram Here's the best view of the Khabib-McGregor aftermath from a fanyeroview | Instagram Here's the best view of the Khabib-McGregor aftermath from a fan#UFC229 🎥 yeroview | Instagram https://t.co/0a8FLfTj3o

Khabib Nurmagomedov calls Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather a "fake fight"

McGregor made his boxing debut against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in 2017. Despite losing by TKO in the tenth round, the Irish superstar is said to have made a whopping $130 million from the battle. The match was one of the most lucrative fights in combat sports history.

In a recent interview on the Full Send podcast, Nurmagomedov stated that he did not consider the boxing bout a "real fight." Nurmagomedov claimed that 'The Notorious' was not a real boxer and termed the fight "fake." 'The Eagle' also addressed the tensions between him and McGregor on the podcast.

Sharing his opinion on the McGregor vs. Mayweather fight, the former UFC lightweight champion said:

"It was just like sparring fight. And for me, it was not real fight because this guy [is] not a real boxer, and Mayweather what he did, for me it was more like a fake fight. This is just my opinion. Maybe, maybe not... Then, what was between us, it was real. And everything what happened before the fight, inside the fight, after the fight"

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov give his take on the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim