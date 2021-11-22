"My grandmother has more followers than you" - Ali Abdelaziz tells Canelo Alvarez why he should accept Kamaru Usman's challenge instead of fighting lesser-known boxers

Ali Abdelaziz commented on Canelo Alvarez's remarks on not wanting to fight Kamaru Usman.

Abdelaziz, who manages the UFC welterweight champion, stated in an interview with TMZ Sports that Canelo Alvarez's recent opponents do not possess nearly as much star power as Kamaru Usman possesses. He stated:

"Listen to me, I'm going to tell you something. Canelo, You're fighting a guy at 7,000 Instagram followers. My grandmother has more followers...[Kamaru Usman] just sold 1 million pay-per-view buys, and [Canelo Alvarez] sold 800,000. What do you want to do, what do you want to do? You're going to fight these same guys?... Dana White will help us to make this fight [happen]."

Watch the full interview with Abdelaziz below:

Kamaru Usman has been rallying for a fight against arguably boxing's biggest superstar in Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, after the former's victory against Colby Covington at UFC 268.

Kamaru Usman also spoke in an interview about a possible fight against Canelo Alvarez.

Comparing the latest pay-per-view numbers between his own fight against Colby Covington and Canelo Alvarez's recent boxing match against Caleb Plant, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' reasoned that the crossover boxing bout would generate humongous attraction.

Watch the interview with Kamaru Usman below:

Canelo Alvarez responded to Kamaru Usman's challenge; says the fight "doesn't make sense"

Canelo Alvarez also responded to Kamaru Usman's challenge as he acknowledged rumors about the fight in an interview with TMZ Sports.

However, the Mexican icon immediately dismissed the idea of fighting Usman, hinting that the UFC title holder just wants a good payday.

Canelo Alvarez stated that the crossover bout won't be of any help shaping his legacy. He said:

"The reporters asked me about it and that's what I know. I don't see it, it doesn't make sense for me because I want to make history in boxing and I don't see anything there so we'll see."

Watch Canelo Alvarez's full interview with TMZ Sports below:

