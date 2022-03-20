"Dana White would love to see your face get smashed" - Ali Abdelaziz wants Jake Paul to fight Kamaru Usman at middleweight in the UFC

Ali Abdelaziz has proposed a fight between Kamaru Usman and internet sensation Jake Paul at middleweight in the UFC.

In response to an insulting comment by Paul on Twitter, Abdelaziz challenged 'The Problem Child' to come to the UFC and face Usman at 185 pounds.

"I wasn’t even talking about you, but if you are so tough and you say you have a wrestling background, you come to the UFC at a 185lbs and you have a fight in your hand with the P4P King Kamaru Usman and I know Dana White would love to see your face get smashed," wrote Ali Abdelaziz.

Check out the tweet below:

The recent back-and-forth between Abdelaziz and 'The Problem Child' started when the MMA manager suggested a boxing match between Usman and Irish superstar Conor McGregor in a tweet.

Here's a look at the earlier tweet:

Paul then entered the conversation and blasted Abdelaziz for suggesting the fight.

Paul is currently a hot topic in the world of MMA. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has hurled insults at multiple UFC fighters like McGregor, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

Paul has also slammed UFC president Dana White, accusing him of underpaying the fighters on the UFC roster.

Dana White on Jake Paul's fighter pay campaign

Jake Paul has been pretty vocal about his criticism of the UFC and Dana White. The 25-year-old has been advocating for better compensation and health benefits for UFC fighters.

However, UFC president Dana White is of the opinion that Paul is doing it just for the limelight and does not really care about the athletes. White iterated the same during an interview with MMA Fighting.

"Come on Guys. Who gives a f*ck? Who cares what this kid says? I mean I know it gets you guys clicks and sh*t, but listen, he's doing his thing. He's the champion for f*cking fighter pay in the UFC, This kid knows how to get attention, he is looking for attention and you guys are giving it to him."

You can watch Dana White's full interview with MMA Fighting below:

Paul recently asked Dana to match him up against Conor McGregor for a fight. The stipulation, as Paul offered, was to provide better pay to UFC fighters if 'The Problem Child' won.

Check out the tweet below:

