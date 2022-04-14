"Go watch the first round again" - Aljamain Sterling calls out Dana White for a "sit down" 

Aljamain Sterling has put Dana White on blast for claiming that 'Funk Master' didn't deserve to get his hand raised at the recently concluded UFC 273 pay-per-view.

During the post-fight press conference following the event, White said he felt that the judges scored the fight incorrectly and that in his opinion, Petr Yan should have won the fight.

Those who watched the fight will know that while Sterling clearly took the second and third rounds, Yan took the fourth and the fifth. It all boils down to who won the first round.

In a recent tweet, Sterling urged the UFC supremo to watch the fight again, claiming that he didn't lose the first round to Yan.

He also called for a 'sit down' with White to discuss his future in the promotion.

Check out the tweet below:

In another interview with BJ Penn.com, the undisputed bantamweight champ slammed White for his allegedly biased views. Sterling claimed that the 52-year-old was in shock because he rates Yan very highly and didn't expect him to lose to a grappler.

'Funk Master' further added that White probably thought the rematch would pan out similar to their first meeting, where Sterling was thoroughly outclassed by Yan. However, 'No Mercy' landed an illegal knee on his opponent's head in the fourth round which led to his disqualification.

He said:

"Dana White is going to be throwing dirt on my name. That's just what he does and I think he doesn't really think. So he has Yan rated so highly as such a dangerous guy that to have the grappler do that to him, he was really really shocked. Especially after the first fight because he probably thought that I had no chance in hell to win that fight either and [it] sucks to be him right now..."

Watch the interview below:

No shortage of challengers for Aljamain Sterling's next title defense

Aljamain Sterling is a wanted man now. Following his title fight win over Petr Yan at UFC 273, a host of top-contenders in the bantamweight division will be hoping to get a crack at the title down the line.

The reigning bantamweight champion was quick to call out former champion T.J. Dillashaw during his octagon interview following the fight with Yan. He said:

"T.J. Dillashaw where the f**k you at? You next, motherf***er. T.J. Needleshaw, T.J. pillowshaw, T.J. everything under the sun, what's good? You're about to be one and done."

Watch Sterling's octagon interview below:

While T.J. Dillashaw is seemingly ready to go to war with Aljamain Sterling for the title, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo wants a piece of 'Funk Master' too.

In a recent tweet, Aldo claimed he should be next in line to face the champ based on merit and urged Dana White to book the matchup.

Check out the tweet below:

