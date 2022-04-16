But the disrespect, nah son, you outta pocket - Aljamain Sterling fires shots at John McCarthy

Aljamain Sterling didn’t take John McCarthy's words lightly about him losing the first round of his UFC 273 fight against Petr Yan.

According to the UFC bantamweight champion, being wrong is one thing, but showing disrespect is something totally different. While responding to a tweet from MiddleEasy about McCarthy, Sterling posted on Twitter:

“I don’t mind having bad takes. It’s the disrespect that he gives the fighters that he supposedly cares so much about. That for me is crossing the line. A bad take is just like, 'Ok you’re wrong.' Over and done with. But the disrespect… nah son. You outta pocket.”

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA



A bad take is just like, ok you're wrong. Over and done with. But the disrespect… nah son. You outta pocket



I don't mind having bad takes. It's the disrespect that he gives the fighters that he supposedly cares so much about. That for me is crossing the line.

The situation began with John McCarthy talking about the aforementioned fight during an episode of the Weighing In podcast. McCarthy shared his opinion on the judges scoring the first round in favor of Sterling. The former referee stated that there was "no way" the champion won the opening round.

‘Funk Master’ took offense to McCarthy’s take. He responded to 'Big John' during his interview with The MMA Hour. Sterling questioned McCarthy's qualifications as a referee and claimed the MMA veteran didn’t know anything about the scoring criteria.

Watch Aljamain Sterling take a jab at John McCarthy below:

John McCarthy responded to Sterling’s critique by posting the following tweet:

Big John McCarthy @JohnMcCarthyMMA Alright @funkmasterMMA I see that what I say causes you great distress. The fact that I don’t agree on a single round should not effect or impact your life in anyway. I said you fought a great fight and you did, congratulations. Name calling…really, champions are above that. Alright @funkmasterMMA I see that what I say causes you great distress. The fact that I don’t agree on a single round should not effect or impact your life in anyway. I said you fought a great fight and you did, congratulations. Name calling…really, champions are above that.

James Thomson comes to McCarthy's defense and says Aljamain Sterling must stop “handpicking people”

Josh Thomson, who is John McCarthy’s Weighing In co-host, recently came to his colleague’s defense after Aljamain Sterling took a verbal jab at him. Thomson called upon Sterling to respond to Dana White with the same ferocity.

During the UFC 273 post-fight presser, White stated that he felt the judges messed up by scoring the fight in favor of Sterling. In his interview with 'The Schmo', Thomson went off on the UFC bantamweight champion for handpicking people to respond to instead of answering all of his critics:

"I just would like to see [Aljamain Sterling] come with that same type of energy when his boss said he lost too, you know. Why is he picking out and handpicking certain people? Of course, you're not going to talk like that about Dana White cause he's the one that signs your check, okay?"

'The Punk' said that Sterling shouldn't handpick one person just to make an example out of them and should have that same energy “across the board”.

"Don't pick out one person because you didn't agree with them and you want to just, you want to try to make an example out of it. No, have that same energy across the board."

Watch the full interview below:

