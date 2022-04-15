Of course he won't say that about Dana White - Josh Thomson tells Aljamain Sterling to "stop handpicking people"

Josh Thomson recently came to John McCarthy's defense after Aljamain Sterling slammed the former MMA referee for claiming that Petr Yan won the first round of their UFC 273 clash. Thomson called upon 'Funk Master' to respond to Dana White with similar ferocity.

In the aftermath of the fight, White admitted that he felt the judges messed up the scorecards by scoring the fight in favor of Sterling. While in conversation with The Schmo, Thomson went off on the UFC bantamweight champion for handpicking people to respond to instead of maintaining consistency in his criticism.

"I just would like to see [Aljamain Sterling] come with that same type of energy when his boss said he lost too, you know. Why is he picking out and handpicking certain people? Of course, you're not going to talk like that about Dana White cause he's the one that signs your check, okay?"

The former UFC fighter added:

"Don't pick out one person because you didn't agree with them and you want to just, you want to try to make an example out of it. No, have that same energy across the board."

Watch the full interview below:

Aljamain Sterling offers fans a sneak peek into his locker room at UFC 273

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Aljamain Sterling offered fans an inside look into all the action that took place backstage before and after his UFC 273 clash against Petr Yan.

He shared footage of his walkout to the cage along with his entourage. He was accompanied by the likes of Serra-Longo Fight Team head coach Ray Longo, UFC bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili and former lightweight title challenger Al Iaquinta, among others.

Sterling also shared footage of his post-fight interactions with his friends and family. He was seen discussing and comparing his initial performance against Petr Yan at UFC 259 last year to his most recent outing against the Russian at UFC 273.

Watch the full video below:

Edited by C. Naik