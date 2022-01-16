Aljamain Sterling mocks 'Suga t**s' Sean O'Malley by reminding him of Chito Vera loss

Aljamain Sterling has taken a jibe at ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley. Sterling referred to O’Malley as ‘Suga t**s’ and reminded the popular KO artist of his loss against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera.

Sterling and Petr Yan were scheduled to face one another in a rematch for the UFC bantamweight title at UFC 272 on March 5th. UFC 272 was set to be headlined by a trilogy matchup between UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. However, Holloway withdrew from the fight due to a lingering injury.

The UFC subsequently booked Volkanovski to defend his title against Chan Sung Jung aka ‘The Korean Zombie’ and moved the fight to UFC 273 on April 9th. Furthermore, the UFC also moved the Sterling-Yan rematch to UFC 273.

In a recent edition of the TimboSugarShow podcast, Sean O’Malley suggested that the data change was due to Sterling and Yan’s lack of star power.

O’Malley said:

"You know what is crazy to me? That Petr and Aljo can't main event their own pay-per-view. So their main event [Volkanovski vs. Holloway] pulled out and they [Sterling vs. Yan] could not just be the main event [instead]. They're not big enough. It is so weird. This [bantamweight] is the best division in the UFC, maybe, and they can't even headline their own pay-per-view."

Aljamain Sterling has now taken to Twitter to fire back at Sean O’Malley. ‘Funk Master’ posted a tweet referencing O’Malley’s first round TKO loss to Ecuador’s Vera at UFC 252 in August 2020.

He also mocked O’Malley’s habit of proclaiming himself ‘undefeated’ despite the knockout loss to Vera.

Aljamain Sterling’s tweet reads:

“Suga t**s, be careful when speaking about the top dogs in my division. Last time you barked at a ranked fighter, you made a remix to Tory Lanez’ single “Broke Leg”, featuring the Ecuadorian #Unranked #Undefeated”

Aljamain Sterling has vowed to "spark" Petr Yan in their rematch

The first fight between Sterling and Yan witnessed ‘Funk Master’ win via disqualification due to an illegal knee and became the new UFC bantamweight champion at UFC 259 in March 2021. Unfortunately, Sterling was sidelined due to injury neck issues in the ensuing months.

Meanwhile, 'No Mercy' defeated Cory Sandhagen via unanimous decision to win the interim UFC bantamweight title at UFC 267 in October 2021.

Presently, Sterling is set to face Yan in a title unification bout at UFC 273 on April 9th. Ahead of their fight, ‘Funk Master’ has promised to "spark" his longtime rival in their long-awaited rematch.

Sterling tweeted:

"I’m gonna spark this guy. One of us will look like a jacka** and I know it won’t be me! Bet on it!"

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Alex Volkanovski vs. Chang Sung Jung for the 145 title is a done deal for UFC 273 on April 9.



Co-main is Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan for the 135 title.



Location TBD. Likely not Brooklyn.



New headliner for UFC 272 is Jorge Masvidal x Colby Covington. Verbal, not signed. Alex Volkanovski vs. Chang Sung Jung for the 145 title is a done deal for UFC 273 on April 9. Co-main is Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan for the 135 title. Location TBD. Likely not Brooklyn.New headliner for UFC 272 is Jorge Masvidal x Colby Covington. Verbal, not signed.

