"One of us will look like a jackass" - Aljamain Sterling promises to 'spark' Petr Yan in rematch

Aljamain Sterling has made it clear that he expects fireworks when he collides with Petr Yan at UFC 272.

In one of the most highly-anticipated rematches in recent UFC history, Aljamain Sterling will defend the UFC bantamweight title against interim champion Petr Yan at UFC 272. The meeting will go down on March 5 in Las Vegas, almost exactly one year after their first showdown.

Their rivalry has been pretty intense to watch from the outside looking in and given the stakes involved in this contest, it makes sense that things are only going to ramp up from here.

After the fight was announced, Aljamain Sterling took to social media to make a statement of his own to his Russian foe, as well as his fans.

"I’m gonna spark this guy. One of us will look like a jackass and I know it won’t be me! Bet on it!"

With just two knockout wins to his name, that isn't going to be a particularly popular bet. However, in the UFC, it's always better to expect the unexpected.

What happened in Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling 1?

Back at UFC 259 on March 6, 2021, Petr Yan defended his 135-pound crown against Aljamain Sterling in front of no fans in Sin City. Sterling was the man who started far quicker out of the two and had Yan on his heels, but once the champion had figured out what 'Funk Master' was doing, it was all downhill from there for the challenger.

Yan took him down at will and poured on the pressure until, towards the end of the fourth round, Petr Yan landed an illegal knee on Aljamain Sterling that rendered him unable to continue.

Sterling then became the first fighter in UFC history to be awarded a championship belt as a result of a disqualification.

He's been playing off of the win ever since then and in March, it'll finally be time for the score to be settled once and for all.

