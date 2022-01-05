Aljamain Sterling posts update after 'first sparring back', says difference in neck is 'night and day'

Aljamain Sterling has offered fans some insight into the status of his recovery from a neck surgery. 'Funk Master' revealed that his neck was much better and took a shot at his former foe, Petr Yan.

Sterling tweeted:

"First sparring back. The physical conditioning and neurological response in my neck is night and day from October. Let’s keep building! We have a potato that needs to be carved up."

Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan were expected to lock horns at UFC 267 back in October 2021. However, lingering issues from Sterling's neck surgery sidelined the reigning champion, forcing the UFC to set up an interim title fight instead.

Petr Yan took on Cory Sandhagen for the interim title. He recorded a unanimous decision win as all three judges scored the fight 49-46 in his favor.

Petr Yan already in training to fight Aljamain Sterling

Petr Yan became the first UFC champion to lose a title by way of disqualification after he struck Aljamain Sterling with an illegal knee at UFC 259. 'No Mercy' has been gunning for a rematch ever since.

The Russian's return to training in anticipation of a fight against Sterling was announced by Tiger Muay Thai in a post on social media.

"The champ is back! [Petr Yan] is back at camp, fresh off of his UFC Interim Bantamweight Title win [gold medal emoji] Now preparations begin to unite the bantamweight titles, as we await a date for Petr to get revenge vs Aljamain Sterlin following the controversial end to their first fight [fist emoji]"

Petr Yan's disqualification-loss to Aljamain Sterling marked only his second setback in a storied career. It also marked the first loss of his UFC career. Aljamain Sterling, on the other hand, has managed to record six wins on the trot to consolidate his position at the top of the UFC bantamweight division.

A rematch between Sterling and Yan is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2022.

