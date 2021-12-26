Aljamain Sterling sends Petr Yan a Christmas greeting ahead of their 2022 rematch

Aljamain Sterling is expected to face Petr Yan in a title unification bout early next year. 'Funk Master' has a bold Christmas greeting for the interim champion ahead of their rematch.

According to Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan has a Christmas beating due early in 2022. Sterling wrote on Twitter:

"There’s a Christmas ass whooping waiting for Yan, early 2022! See you soon, my Russian nemesis"

Aljamain Sterling won the bantamweight title from Petr Yan via disqualification after Yan illegally kneed him at UFC 259 in March this year. 'Funk Master' was previously scheduled to defend his title against Yan in a rematch at UFC 267 in October, but withdrew due to lingering issues from neck surgery.

Cory Sandhagen stepped in for Aljamain Sterling to face Petr Yan for the interim bantamweight title at UFC 267. Yan delivered a striking clinic in the bout against 'The Sandman' who displayed immense heart in going the five round distance.

After an emphatic unanimous decision victory over Sandhagen, 'No Mercy' will now be looking to claim his throne back.

Aljamain Sterling wants to shut up Petr Yan for good

Aljamain Sterling was on his way to losing in his title bid before he absorbed an illegal knee during their title fight at UFC 259. The referee waived off the bout in the fourth round after Sterling was rendered unable to continue following the illegal blow.

As a result, Aljamain Sterling became the first fighter in UFC history to be crowned champion via disqualification.

Both Yan and Sterling have traded verbal jabs since their title fight in March this year. 'Funk Master' now wants to shut 'No Mercy' up for good when they meet in the title unifier next year.

Aljamain Sterling said in a recent interview with ESPN:

"I think we are just both two high level competitors, and we both want to really, really shut the other person up. I come from a wrestling background... It just comes to that you hear a little bit of chirping and you want to shut the other person up and I can't wait for the opportunity to prove that I just had an off night [at UFC 259]. I respect him, his family and everything they've done. They have worked hard to be where they are and at the end of the day that's respectable. This is a hard sport... We got a lot of unsettled business and I can't wait to shut that guy up for good,"

Watch Aljamain Sterling's interview with ESPN below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Josh Evanoff