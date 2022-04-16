"50 Cent heard my post-fight interview" - Aljamain Sterling talks about furthering his acting career in the Power universe

Aljamain Sterling hopes to take his acting career to the next level with the help of former American rapper 50 Cent, who recently announced that he is trying to purchase the Power universe TV franchise.

During his interview with TMZ Sports, Sterling said:

“And of course, I’m looking to get back into Hollywood. I did two movies and I’m hoping I could get a bigger role in something. 50 Cent heard my post-fight interview. He posted it so maybe that could lead to something. I’m hoping that I can get in that ‘Power’ universe.”

Aljamain Sterling was asked if he had any contact with 50 Cent and if he had the chance, what would he say to him? ‘Funk Master' replied that he’s trying to contact the music artist and said:

“We’re trying but if I could say something to the 50’s. Like we actually worked together on set before for his tv show For Life. So I’m hoping that’s a kind of an end to get me back in there. But if I could say anything it’s like: ‘Hey man, we’re both New York guys. We’re both from the gutter and we’re trying to get on top. So that’s really it. It’s just a hard-working long islander and trying to find his way through his life.”

50 Cent cooperated with the STARZ network on a few shows, including Black Mafia Family, and two parts of the Power universe, i.e., Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book IV: Force among others.

Due to his frustration with STARZ, 50 Cent announced on social media that he is trying to buy his shows back. He used the highlights of the Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan fight at UFC 273 to illustrate his frustrations with the TV station.

Sterling has previously acted in a move called The Last Operative and a TV series called Layers which was released back in 2019.

Aljamain Sterling wants to sit down with Dana White after a Twitter interaction with Jose Aldo

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo recently tried to put himself into a bantamweight title fight conversation. He recalled Sterling’s promise of giving him a title shot and called UFC president Dana White to prepare a contract.

Jose Aldo posted the following tweet:

Jose Aldo Junior @josealdojunior @funkmasterMMA u said I would be next on merit and I’m here accepting your challenge, @danawhite send me the contract soon before he changes his mind!! @funkmasterMMA u said I would be next on merit and I’m here accepting your challenge, @danawhite send me the contract soon before he changes his mind!!

Aljamain Sterling replied to the tweet while also calling out Dana White to have a sit-down:

Jose Aldo, 35, sports a 31-7 MMA record. He most recently featured in the main event fight against Rob Font at UFC Vegas 44 in December 2021 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. He won that fight via unanimous decision.

