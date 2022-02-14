"Aljambib Stermaev!" - Aljamain Sterling tries out the 'Dagestani beard' in hilarious social media post 

In a recent post on social media, Aljamain Sterling was seen channeling the spirit of some of the most feared fighters on the MMA circuit. He posted a series of pictures of himself sporting the iconic "Dagestani beard."

The beard resembled that of the likes of Khamzat Chimaev and Khabib Nurmagomedov. The UFC bantamweight champion also put forth a nickname for his brand new persona, to make his guise seem more authentic.

In addition to the beard and the nickname, he also captioned the image with the most quintessential quotes that are associated with fighters hailing from the snowcapped peaks of Dagestan.

Check out Aljamain Sterling's post on Twitter below:

"Trying the Dagestani beard. Now I eat everybody. Smesh everyone! Aljambib Stermaev!"

Aljamain Sterling lauds Jared Cannonier for his UFC 271 win against Derek Brunson

Aljamain Sterling has been popularly hailed for his social media prowess. He live-tweeted the progress of almost every UFC 271 fight on Twitter for his fans.

Having witnessed the action unfold in the middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson, he could not help but give a shoutout to 'The Killa Gorilla'.

Jared Cannonier recorded a pivotal victory at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Saturday night at UFC 271. After knocking Derek Brunson out in the second round, he has seemingly secured the next shot at Israel Adesanya's middleweight title.

While in conversation with Daniel Cormier in the wake of his triumph, Cannonier called upon Dana White, who was seated cageside, to present him with an opportunity to fight for the title.

Discussing the result on Twitter, Sterling said:

"Big win for [Jared Cannonier]. Takes out a gritty Brunson who has improved a lot of the years. He’s had a great run to get into title contention, at 37 years old, but it was Jared’s night. That power is undeniable!"

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA Big win for JC. Takes out a gritty Brunson who has improved a lot of the years. He’s had a great run to get into title contention, at 37 years old, but it was Jared’s night. That power is undeniable! #UFC271 Big win for JC. Takes out a gritty Brunson who has improved a lot of the years. He’s had a great run to get into title contention, at 37 years old, but it was Jared’s night. That power is undeniable! #UFC271

Also Read Article Continues below

'Funk Master' is set to run things back with Petr Yan in the co-main event of the upcoming UFC 273 fight card. The two will lock horns on April 9 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Edited by Harvey Leonard