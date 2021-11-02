"That guy is a cheater" - Aljamain Sterling wants TJ Dillashaw to wait for a title shot, says he won his last fight by 'hugging another man by the waist'

Undisputed bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling still hasn't forgiven TJ Dillashaw for "cheating" ahead of UFC Fight Night 143.

Sterling went on a scathing rant about Dillashaw during his appearance on the latest episode of The MMA Hour. Speaking with Ariel Helwani regarding Dillashaw's place in the UFC bantamweight title picture, Sterling said:

"F*** T.J.! Let T.J. wait. That b***h-a** motherf***er can wait. Just like that. The guy is a f***ing cheater. He had a close fight, a lot of people still think don't think he won the fight by hugging another man by the waist. At least I actually try to go for submissions. I think there are people who deserve to unify the belts that have the belts. Am I crazy? How do you not unify the belts? That makes no sense."

Dillashaw, of course, triumphantly returned from a two-year anti-doping suspension in July against Cory Sandhagen. He was forced to relinquish the 135-pound title and was banned from active competition after testing positive for the banned substance Erythropoietin (EPO) in 2019.

As far as Sterling is concerned, Dillashaw does not deserve to fight for the title right now, as his win against Sandhagen was unimpressive and disputable. 'Funk Master' continued:

"Let T.J. wait. It's not my fault he got his knee ripped off by Cory Sandhagen. That's on him. It is what it is. He's got to wait just like everybody else has to wait their turn. He waited two years already, right? He can wait a couple of months."

Watch Aljamain Sterling go off on TJ Dillashaw:

Aljamain Sterling believes TJ Dillashaw was using EPO long before he was caught

Aljamain Sterling didn't buy TJ Dillashaw's explanation that he only used EPO to help him with the brutal cut to flyweight for his champion vs. champion showdown against Henry Cejudo.

According to Sterling, the only reason Dillashaw took the initiative to forfeit the championship was because he was already caught. In a previous interview with Sirius XM's Fight Nation, Sterling said he believes "Needleshaw" has been taking banned substances since losing to John Dodson in 2011.

