"They click like they've known each other for years" - Allstars Training Center CEO on the chemistry between Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till

Darren Till made headlines when videos of him training at the Allstars Training Center with Khamzat Chimaev surfaced online.

Following a submission loss to Derek Brunson last September, Till headed to Stockholm to train with rising UFC welterweight Chimaev. The chemistry between the two fighters is in full force and has attracted the attention of the MMA community.

The duo continue to train together and churn out more exciting content for MMA fans. Allstars CEO Majdi Shammas recently spoke about the developing friendship between the two UFC stars. Speaking on an episode of BlockAccess, here's what Shammas said:

"He [Till] came as a fresh air to the gym. A lot of people don't click good with Khamzat, but they click like they have known each other for years. Maybe because they have talked so much shit to each other on the internet, but they click and that is important. I see them connect very well."

Watch the Allstars CEO talk about the connection between Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev below:

'The Gorilla' has also inked a new deal with the UFC ahead of his comeback.

Who will Darren Till fight next?

Darren Till hasn’t competed in the UFC since losing to Derek Brunson last year. The Englishman is targeting a summer return and has expressed interest in a fight with either No.4-ranked middleweight Sean Strickland or No.7-ranked Jack Hermannson.

During a recent interaction with Freak MMA, here's what 'The Gorilla' said:

“I would like to fight Sean Strickland. I don’t know if that fight could happen. I know he’s on a good win streak, and I’m coming off a loss, but I think it would be a good fight, where like trash talk and stand-up fighting with each other."

Till also stated that he would be open to facing Jack Hermansson, who is coming off a loss to Strickland in February. The middleweight further added that there are plenty of other options for him in the division to kick off his brand new deal with the promotion.

Watch Till's full interview with Freak MMA below:

