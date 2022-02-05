Amanda Nunes shows respect to Julianna Pena following rematch announcement 

Amanda Nunes has given props to Julianna Pena ahead of their highly-anticipated rematch.

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena and women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes will go head-to-head as coaches in The Ultimate Fighter season 30. Pena and Nunes are expected to continue their rivalry leading into a much-awaited rematch at the end of the season.

Shortly after the announcement, the pair spoke about the upcoming TUF season on ESPN MMA. Instead of engaging in a heated exchange with the champion, Nunes commended Pena for her well-deserved title win. However, the Brazilian also stressed that she will be "100%" for their second showdown:

"I feel like after the loss, of course I don't waste that 100%, I have a couple trouble to really step their 100% so, it's not excuses and congratulations to Juliana [Pena] so for some reason she really deserves it and we're going to see each other soon," Nunes said. "I'm happy to really step in the cage against her again to do this 100% like I was supposed to be."

TUF 30's roster will be composed of four women’s flyweights and four men’s heavyweights. The official roster is yet to be announced but filming will begin this month and it will debut May 3 on ESPN+.

Julianna Pena wants to shut down her critics

Julianna Pena's submission win over Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 was one of the biggest upsets in the history of the UFC's women's division. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' finished the then-bantamweight champion via rear-naked choke in the second round.

It was arguably the best performance of Pena's professional career. However, she still feels the itch to silence her critics. For the reigning bantamweight champion, a rematch with Nunes is "another chance" to prove that she's on top of the entire division:

"This is my chance to hush the naysayers," Peña told ESPN. "I've always been in this situation where I'm the underdog and no one believes in me. This is another chance for me to put people on notice that I'm in this division and I'm here."

