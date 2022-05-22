"That's a big miss" - Anthony Smith on Nate Diaz urinating on the UFC PI grounds

Anthony Smith recently reacted to Nate Diaz urinating outside the UFC Performance Institute and posting on social media about it.

Diaz posted a photo of himself urinating outside the UFC PI on Twitter. The Stockton native went on to claim that he can do it because he gets paid more than other fighters by the UFC. The welterweight fighter further added that the UFC won't cut him for his actions either. He captioned the photo with:

"Taking a p*ss on the ufc pi I could do this cause I get paid more than all uguys and they won’t cut me"

Anthony Smith took note of the incident and said that the move was not a smart one by Diaz. He added that the 37-year-old is rarely unsuccessful on social media as he usually entertains fans with his posts. During an appearance on Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast, Smith said:

"I think that's what stood out. I've never seen him miss in the media, in interviews, build up to a fight, picking a fight, tweeting, anything. I've never seen him miss but that's a big miss to me."

Anthony Smith returns at UFC 277 against Magomed Ankalaev

Smith is currently on a three-fight winning streak in the light heavyweight division of the UFC. The former title challenger finished all three of his last opponents inside the octagon. He submitted Ryan Spann in the first-round of his last fight in September 2021.

'Lionheart' is currently ranked No.5 in the 205 lbs division of the UFC. He will take on the No.4-ranked Magomed Ankalaev in his next fight at UFC 277. The Dagestani is currently on an eight-fight winning streak in the light heavyweight division. His sole career loss came against Paul Craig in his UFC debut in 2018.

Ankalaev is coming off a decision win against Thiago Santos in his most recent fight back in March.

Both Smith and Ankalaev will have the chance to put themselves in title contention with a win at UFC 277. The pay-per-view card will take place on July 30 in Dallas, Texas.

