"They should book that" - Anthony Smith playfully urges UFC to book Jake Paul vs. CM Punk

Anthony Smith recently offered his take on a potential fight between Jake Paul and CM Punk. Smith asserted that Punk would be a much better match for Paul compared to the fighters he has previously called out, including Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.

While in conversation with Damon Martin on the latest edition of MMA Fighting's The Fighter vs. The Writer, Smith jokingly admitted that he would pay good money to watch Paul take on former UFC fighter and WWE Superstar CM Punk.

"That would be a good MMA fight. That would be a good MMA fight. They should book that. CM Punk. You just made a fight. Look at that. Fight [for] a couple of hundred million dollars, I'd put those two together. For sure."

CM Punk previously competed in the UFC's welterweight division after he signed for the promotion back in 2014. However, his stint in the promotion was rather forgettable as he made just two appearances in the octagon.

His debut in the promotion came against Mickey Gall at UFC 203. He was routed by Gall and forced to tap out in the first round.

The Chicago native subsequently suffered a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Mike Jackson at UFC 225. However, the loss was overturned to a 'No Contest' after Jackson tested positive for marijuana.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, is yet to make an official foray into MMA. However, he previously shared videos of himself training for a potential move to cage-fighting at some point in his career.

Jake Paul offers brother Logan Paul a tribute following WrestleMania glory

In a recent post on Twitter, Jake Paul hailed his brother Logan Paul in the wake of his professional wrestling debut on the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania.

Paul featured in a tag team match alongside The Miz. The pair took on the father-son duo of Rey and Dominick Mysterio.

Praising his brother's performance, Paul wrote:

"so proud of Logan for winning tonight what a performance I told the WWE fans they would have to bow down #WrestleMania @LoganPaul"

Logan Paul put forth an extremely impressive performance inside the ring. He even recorded moves like a blockbuster off the middle rope, a suplex to Rey and a powerslam to Dominick. It stands to reason that WrestleMania 38 wasn't the only time we'll see Logan try his hand at pro-wrestling.

